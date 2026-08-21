Jessica Pegula & Aryna Sabalenka-Led Player Protest Dropped After US Open’s $108M Announcement

The tension between top players and Grand Slam authorities has finally come to a rest after a bold move by the US Open. The organizers announced a record-breaking prize money pool and the addition of a new player advisory council, satisfying both their need for increased revenue sharing for players outside the top 100 and their need for a seat at the table.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There will be no player protest at the US Open,” journalist Jon Wertheim confirmed via X, describing the resolution in measured terms. “Like most truces it’s tenuous but good for both sides here. Neither got everything they wanted, and neither got nothing. This is what successful labor relations looks like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Open will now offer $108 million in total prize money, a 20% increase on last year and the largest fund in Grand Slam history. Singles champions will earn $5.5 million each, up 10% from 2025, while first-round losers take home $140,000, a 27% jump. Interestingly, the highest percentage gains this year have been concentrated in the initial rounds and not in the second week.

It’s a direct response to criticism voiced by world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and co., who had pointed out in March that the previous year’s increase disproportionately rewarded players who least needed it. The fund also includes $2 million for a player welfare fund that has been one of the most pressing demands from players in the last eighteen months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the money, the four Grand Slams jointly announced the formation of a Grand Slam Player Council. This was another key ask after some players had limited their press conferences to 15 minutes at both the French Open and Wimbledon to protest against a lack of dialogue. In a joint statement, player representatives welcomed the news while making clear the fight isn’t over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a substantial increase in prize money. While this is not yet tied to an agreed revenue-sharing formula, players remain committed to that principle and will continue to work with each of the Grand Slams toward that goal,” the statement read, adding that players “look forward to building on today’s positive announcements” as the council’s structure is finalized.

The revenue-sharing issue still hangs in the balance. Players have demanded each Grand Slam contribute 16% of their earnings to the prize money pool and expect that to increase to 22% by 2030. Despite the US Open increasing the number, it’s not confirmed yet, as the organizers are yet to share the financial statement for 2025 to confirm whether it reaches the mark or not. USTA chief executive Craig Tiley called the package “a significant first step in a multi-year investment in athletes.” Mixed doubles also saw a boost, with first-round prize money doubled but the winners’ share stayed at $1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Open kicks off on Sunday, August 30. While the truce has been extended for now, the issue of revenue sharing remains very much alive.