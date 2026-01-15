Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz & More: Decoding Americans’ Draw at Australian Open

The curtain is rising on the 2026 Australian Open, the 114th edition of the hard-court spectacle at Melbourne Park. With the singles draw now revealed, the chase for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup and Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup begins in earnest. As elite contenders prepare to collide, attention turns to the American hopes: Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz, and the opening battles awaiting them.

Coco Gauff will begin her Australian Open campaign against world No. 91 Kamilla Rakhimova. The opening match presents an opportunity to settle into the tournament early.

If she advances, a high-profile second-round meeting with Venus Williams could follow. It would mark their first Grand Slam encounter in more than six years and add significant intrigue to the early stages of the draw.

Beyond that, a third-round clash with Markéta Vondroušová is possible. The Czech player, a former Wimbledon champion, brings variety and experience.

In the fourth round, Gauff could face Karolína Muchová or fellow American Emma Navarro. Both opponents offer contrasting challenges, with Muchová’s all-court game and Navarro’s consistency testing Gauff’s adaptability.

A quarterfinal could then pit Gauff against Mirra Andreeva or Elina Svitolina. Gauff leads Andreeva 4-0, including a straight-sets win at last year’s Italian Open. Against Svitolina, experience and physical endurance would come into play.

The semifinals could deliver a blockbuster against Aryna Sabalenka, with their rivalry locked at 6-6. If Gauff clears that hurdle, Iga Swiatek could await in the final, where Swiatek holds an 11-5 edge in their H2H.

Jessica Pegula will start her AO journey against 23-year-old Russian Anastasia Zakharova. Pegula’s opening match appears favorable, but the draw quickly becomes more demanding.

A second-round meeting could come against Emiliana Arango or compatriot McCartney Kessler, both of whom would look to disrupt Pegula’s rhythm early.

In the third round, Pegula could face Paula Badosa. The Spaniard is returning after ending her 2025 season prematurely due to ongoing injuries. She retired from the China Open against Karolína Muchová after dealing with thigh and back issues.

Despite those setbacks, Badosa remains a dangerous opponent capable of raising her level on the biggest stages.

If Pegula manages to overcome Badosa, she could meet defending champion Madison Keys. That matchup would be one of the toughest tests in the draw.

Keys’ power and confidence from last year’s title would make it a challenging encounter. A quarterfinal against Amanda Anisimova is also a possibility, adding further complexity to Pegula’s path.

Madison Keys, last year’s champion, will begin her title defense against Oleksandra Oliynykova. If she advances, she could face Ashlyn Krueger or Sara Bolok in the second round. Keys enters the tournament with momentum and the belief that comes from recent success at Melbourne Park.

In the third round, a potential clash with Leylah Fernandez looms. Fernandez’s speed and counterpunching ability could test Keys’ aggressive style.

Should Keys progress, an all-American fourth-round battle against Pegula could follow, promising intensity and familiarity on both sides of the net.

Amanda Anisimova, the fourth seed, starts her campaign against Simona Waltert. In the second round, she could meet either Panna Udvardy or Kateřina Siniaková. Both opponents would require Anisimova to stay disciplined and composed, especially early in the tournament.

A third-round matchup with 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is possible. Kenin’s experience in Melbourne could pose a stern test.

If Anisimova advances, she could face Linda Nosková or Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round. Both players bring power and unpredictability. A quarterfinal against Pegula or Keys could then await.

On the men’s side, top-seeded American Taylor Fritz will open his campaign against Frenchman Valentin Royer. The first round offers Fritz a chance to establish his rhythm. In the second round, he could meet Vít Kopřiva or 35-year-old Jan-Lennard Struff, both capable of pushing him physically.

A third-round clash could follow against Stan Wawrinka or Jiří Lehečka. Wawrinka’s experience and Lehečka’s athleticism present very different challenges.

In the fourth round, Fritz may face Lorenzo Musetti or Stefanos Tsitsipas, both of whom can test him with variety and shot-making.

If Fritz advances further, a quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic is possible. Djokovic holds an imposing 11-0 head-to-head record over Fritz. Should Fritz overcome that obstacle, Jannik Sinner could be waiting in the semifinals for a marquee clash.

Ben Shelton, the eighth seed, begins his tournament against Frenchman Ugo Humbert. If he advances, he could face veteran Gaël Monfils, who is playing his final season on the ATP Tour. The matchup would combine Shelton’s power with Monfils’ flair and experience.

In the third round, Shelton could meet Valentin Vacherot. If he continues his run, a fourth-round match against Casper Ruud may await. A quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner is a possibility, followed by a potential semifinal against Djokovic if Shelton keeps progressing.

Frances Tiafoe will open his Australian Open campaign against a qualifier. In the second round, he could face wildcard Patrick Kypson or Argentine Francisco Comesana.

A third-round matchup may come against Matteo Berrettini or Australian favorite Alex de Minaur. If Tiafoe advances, Alexander Bublik could await in the fourth round, with a possible quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz looming beyond that.

With the Americans gaining momentum at the Australian Open, the big questions now take center stage. Can Coco Gauff capture her first title in Melbourne, or will Madison Keys defend her crown? And on the men’s side, can Taylor finally break through and challenge the ‘Sincaraz’ stronghold this year?