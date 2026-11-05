Jessica Pegula Breaks Silence On Hot Mic Controversy Over Mirra Andreeva Comments At WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula has found herself in an uncomfortable position just days before the WTA Finals get underway. A private conversation about fellow competitor Mirra Andreeva unexpectedly became public, and the American is now facing questions over remarks that quickly spread across social media.

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Pegula’s representative, Chris McCormack, has now addressed the controversy, explaining that the world No. 5 had no idea her conversation with coach Mark Knowles was being broadcast. He also confirmed that she had personally reached out to those involved to apologize.

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Speaking to BBC Sport, McCormack said Pegula was “completely unaware” that courtside microphones could pick up the conversation, “let alone live-streamed to the public.”

“​​Naturally it’s been an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” he added. “Jess has since been in direct contact with those involved, which she felt was important to do personally rather than through the media.”

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The representative’s comments offer the first clear account of Pegula’s response since the incident came to light. However, they do not amount to a personal public statement from the American. Her decision to contact those involved directly suggests she wanted to address the situation privately rather than turn it into a media exchange.

The controversy began after Pegula’s practice session at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. A livestream on the WTA’s YouTube channel captured her conversation with Knowles, during which she discussed Andreeva’s behavior towards her coach, Conchita Martinez.

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Pegula described the 19-year-old French Open champion as a “diva” who “needs to be humbled.” She also said she had “lost a little respect” for Martinez, whom she accused of encouraging Andreeva’s behavior.

The American did not dismiss Andreeva’s tennis ability, though. She praised the Russian’s serve, movement, and intelligence and even suggested that she could be better than Coco Gauff if she developed the same mentality as her American counterpart.

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The comments attracted considerable attention because they involved two players competing at the same season-ending tournament. Pegula and Andreeva are in separate groups, so they can only meet if both progress to the knockout rounds.

WTA Takes Responsibility After Pegula’s Private Conversation Goes Public

The WTA has also issued an official response, accepting responsibility for failing to inform players and their teams that microphones were active during practice sessions.

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In a statement released on Thursday, the organisation said: “The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals.”

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It added: “We sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed.”

The practice sessions at Indian Wells were being streamed to fans through the WTA’s YouTube channel. The organization has since removed the footage from its platform, although clips of the conversation had already circulated online.

According to BBC Sport’s report, the microphones were intended to capture the sound of rallies rather than private conversations. The WTA will not include audio in future practice videos.

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The incident has also revived concerns about privacy in professional tennis. Coco Gauff previously questioned the broadcasting of behind-the-scenes footage at the Australian Open after cameras captured her smashing a racket following a defeat. Iga Świątek also called for players to have more private spaces at tournaments.