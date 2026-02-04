Jessica Pegula Calls Out Coco Gauff’s Critics After Racket Smash Controversy: “You Don’t Go”

After her quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina, Coco Gauff’s emotions spilled over off court, where a racket smash, captured by security cameras, went viral before her press conference. And now, as the Australian Open dust settles, Jessica Pegula has stepped forward to firmly back the two-time Grand Slam champion, defending her character amid the noise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On a recent episode of The Players’ Box podcast, Jessica Pegula addressed the reaction to Coco Gauff’s racket-smash incident. She explained why heading to the locker room was never a realistic option in that emotional moment.

“I saw the comments, everyone’s like, ‘Well, why didn’t you just go to the locker room?’” She then questioned the logic behind that suggestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued with practical reasons. “Why would you go to the locker room and do that? That would have been so, first of all, there’s carpet. What are you going to smash it into? A wall?”

Imago TENNIS : Open Australie 2026 – Melbourne – 18//01/2026 Coco Gauff – Australian Open – Melbourne – 1626 MELBOURNE PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xSportxPZx

Pegula also raised concerns about others. “Like, into a locker and then damage the locker room? There are people in there,” she said, pointing out why privacy and respect mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then focused on the emotional side. “I also think it’s like you’re trying to have a moment to yourself,” Pegula explained, stressing that players need personal space after tough losses.

“You don’t go into the locker room and then make everyone else feel really uncomfortable because you are having a mini meltdown. Like you’re entitled to do that in your own space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She later shared a story from her own career. “Fort Worth, I went into the stairwell, and I just like smashed a racket after I lost, and no one saw me,” she recalled.

However, the moment was not fully private. “But everybody could hear it ’cause it echoed really bad, and they’re like, ‘Jess is in there doing some damage,’” Pegula added.

The incident reignited debate around player privacy. Many fans argued Gauff should have gone to the locker room. Others criticized tournament organizers for constant camera coverage during events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauff also spoke openly about the issue. “I tried to go somewhere where there are no cameras,” she said. “I feel like they don’t need to broadcast.” And Pegula has consistently defended her, including during this year’s AO.

Jessica Pegula addresses Coco Gauff’s racket-smashing incident during the Australian Open

Even before the podcast discussion, Jessica Pegula had already addressed the issue. Speaking with Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated, she explained why players no longer feel safe outside the locker room during tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pegula made her stance clear. “Yeah, I’m not a fan of the cameras.” She was responding directly to the growing concern over constant surveillance around players.

Reflecting on Coco Gauff’s racket-smashing moment, Pegula added, “I saw that last night, and I was, like, geez. It’s the same thing when Aryna lost the final.” She questioned the lack of personal space.

She continued her criticism of tournament coverage. “I was, like, can you just let the girls have like a moment to themselves? Honestly, we were talking about cameras years ago.” Pegula stressed this was not a new concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iga Swiatek also voiced her frustration. “The question is, are we tennis players? Or are we animals in the zoo?” She spoke strongly about constant observation during vulnerable moments.

Swiatek expanded further. “Where they are observed even when they’re pooping. Ok, that was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy.” She emphasized dignity and personal process.

Novak Djokovic echoed that empathy. “Look, I empathize with her. I know what it feels like to break a racquet. I’ve done it a few times in my career. I know how it is to be frustrated, particularly after a match where you underperform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As players raise their voices, the question now is how tournament organizers will respond to privacy concerns.