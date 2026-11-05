Jessica Pegula & Elena Rybakina’s Hot-Mic Moments Prompt Controversial WTA Move at Indian Wells

Getting the players on camera during training sessions often offers an unvarnished look at their preparation, and at the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, it meant watching some of the world’s best players gear up for elite competition. While the WTA’s motivations for streaming the sessions were related to entertainment and commerce, the organization had to take a step back given that empty courts and extra-sensitive microphones do not make for a healthy combination, revealing snippets of private conversations between players and coaches, including Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

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If one were to look at the official WTA YouTube channel, practice sessions from the WTA Finals in Riyadh are available from 11 months ago, but all footage from Indian Wells this year has been removed, as shared by tennis insider Jose Moron. The issue began with Jessica Pegula, who was overheard speaking with her coach, Mark Knowles, after finishing her practice session with Mirra Andreeva.

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Pegula took a reproachful view of Andreeva’s behavior toward her coaching team during the session, despite the scoreline being in the World No. 3’s favor. The World No. 5 even expressed her discontent over the way that Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez, did not take a decisive stance against her player in such a situation, whereas Knowles also made a remark about Andreeva possibly throwing away a game during the practice set.

“Conchita has always been very nice to me, but I’ve lost a bit of respect for her. I’m like, this girl, I think she’s a nice girl, she’s just a bit of a diva,” Pegula was heard saying on the mic. “She needs to be humbled. She needs a bit…” “If I was a coach, and you just played four great games and you’re up 4-0 and you’re mad at me for hitting balls at you, first of all, that’s disrespectful to the other person. You’re up 4-0, like, shut the f**k up. But she just can’t…”

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While the video of Pegula’s conversation with her coach had spread on social media platforms like X, that was not the end of the controversy, as now it was World No. 1 Elena Rybakina’s turn to get caught on the mic. During her practice session against Linda Noskova, the Kazakh was heard expressing frustration with the training regimen, leading to a snappy remark directed at her coach, Stefano Vukov, that was caught on the microphones.

“Stay here, I’m talking to you,” Rybakina was heard saying to her coach, Vukov. Vukov and Rybakina have shared a controversial past that included a split of their coaching partnership in 2024, with Vukov being investigated and suspended by the WTA for violating its Safeguarding Code of Conduct. Keeping that in mind, any awkward conversations between the two are bound to attract more scrutiny, putting the tournament organizers in an even more untenable position.

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Hot mics picking up surrounding conversations have often made up for awkward situations, especially when stadiums are empty during training sessions. Back at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart this year, the tournament organizers faced a similar issue when a few outsiders were caught on the hot mic using objectionable language about a celebrity while airing Iga Swiatek’s practice session live from the court.

The thin line between entertainment value and invading players’ privacy is part of broadcasting ethics, a line that has seen some awkward incidents on the Tour this year.

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There Have Been Instances of Player Privacy Debates This Year

While broadcasters want to give the best value for money to their audiences, the question of player privacy is often raised. During the Australian Open this year, cameras followed Coco Gauff off the court to catch her smashing her racket after losing in the quarterfinals. Gauff had moved off the court especially to find a private space, and the presence of cameras was highly debated within the tennis community.

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Not only Gauff but also Novak Djokovic did not like the camera getting too close to him during his match against Joao Fonseca at the French Open. Involved in a tough match, the Serb was visibly frustrated at a camera getting into his private space during one of the changeovers.

Someone like Pegula has been vocal about cameras always keeping an eye on the players. She came in support of Gauff during the Australian Open incident, and given that she is at the center of the controversy at the WTA Finals, while also being a member of the WTA Council, the American is likely to have a strong stance against it.