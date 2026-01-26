Jessica Pegula Ends Madison Keys’ Australian Open Title Defense in Straight Sets

Jessica Pegula powered into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the fourth time, producing a commanding performance to dethrone defending champion Madison Keys at Rod Laver Arena. In a compelling all-American clash, Pegula controlled the narrative from start to finish, sealing a confident 6-3, 6-4 victory and later explaining how she dismantled the titleholder.

Right after the win, Jessica Pegula spoke on court with Coco Vandeweghe about her strong start. She explained what worked early and why she trusted her patterns.

“I’ve been playing really well, seeing the ball, hitting the ball really well this whole tournament, and I wanted to stay true to that and just lean on a couple of things that I felt like she would do,” she said.

She later added, “I felt like I came out doing it pretty well. And then I maybe got some points from her early on. So I just tried to, when I had that lead, just stick with that lead as much as I could.”

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Jessica Pegula of the USA celebrates winning the Womens 4th round match against compatriot Madison Keys on day 9 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, January 26, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xROBxPREZIOSOx 20260126137935858090

Pegula, who co-hosts “The Player’s Box” podcast with Madison Keys, alongside Desirae Krawczyk and Jennifer Brady, made a sharp start. She quickly took control of her compatriot. The sixth seed broke Keys in the second game and surged to a 3-0 lead.

That early break created instant separation and pressure. Keys was forced to chase points and rhythm from the very start, playing catch-up throughout the opening set.

Trailing 4-1, Keys answered with aggressive returns and won two straight games. She tried to shift momentum and shorten rallies. Pegula stayed composed under pressure.

She absorbed pace, moved her opponent wide, and limited damage to close the set despite mounting tension late in the opener.

The second set followed a similar script. Pegula broke early again and quickly consolidated. Keys briefly responded, but Pegula controlled the center of the court. She handled big serves calmly and edged closer to the quarterfinals with steady, disciplined tennis that never dipped in quality or intent.

Reflecting on the challenge, Pegula said, “It was tough in the first set. She played a couple of really good games. I really had to focus on where I was and be smart and take some serves, change up the pace as much as I could.”

She continued, “I had to really trust that I was able to change speeds and hit my spots on my serve first and second. In the second set, honestly, I couldn’t see anything into the sun, and I was like, whatever. I got broken, like I was trying not to worry about it.”

Keys pushed again and nearly forced a decider, but Pegula stayed steady at 5-3 and closed cleanly. She served it out with authority.

The heat lingered, yet it never rattled her. Used to harsh US conditions, Pegula marched on unbroken, confidently onward.

Florida training toughens Jessica Pegula for extreme on-court conditions

Many players have raised concerns about the extreme heat at the Australian Open. The conditions are often draining and difficult to manage. Long matches under the sun test both physical endurance and mental focus.

After defeating Oksana Selekhmeteva, Jessica Pegula addressed the issue openly. She admitted the heat has challenged her before. She compared Australian conditions to several brutal experiences she has faced in North America.

“There’s been a few incidents where it just felt so hot. I think most of mine that I can think of probably have happened in the summer in the States.” Her tone reflected familiarity rather than frustration.

She continued, “Like the US Open sometimes, especially on Ashe, it’s just so humid and also hot. Even Cincinnati last year was brutal. It was so hot for so many days.” Those experiences shaped her resilience.

Pegula then pointed to her training base as a key factor. “Training in Florida, I think, definitely prepares you for a lot of the hot weather.” She sees it as a natural conditioning advantage.

She also noted a difference in climate. “I feel like here, obviously, it gets to the point where you have to have suspended play.” Still, she feels Australia presents a different challenge.

She added, “But I find that sometimes it’s almost easier to play because it’s a drier heat, so at least you’re not also sweating.” That dryness helps her manage energy better.

Now Pegula continues her Australian Open run under punishing heat. She will hope that experience carries her forward. As conditions intensify, the question remains whether she can secure a semifinal place this year.