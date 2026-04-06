Jessica Pegula Ends 13-Year Wait to Match Serena Williams’ Untouched Milestone

Jessica Pegula’s Charleston run began brutally: a 3-hour, 10-minute war with Yulia Putintseva that set the tone for a week defined by grit and endurance. She powered through taxing three-set battles against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Diana Shnaider, and Iva Jovic, proving resilience under relentless pressure. Yet when it mattered most, she surged, dismantling Yuliia Starodubtseva in straight sets to claim the title and etch her name alongside Serena Williams.

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Jessica Pegula defeated first-time finalist Yulia Starodubtseva 6-2, 6-2 in just 1 hour and 22 minutes. With this win, Pegula successfully defended her Credit One Charleston Open title and became the tournament’s first repeat champion since Serena Williams in 2013 on Daniel Island.

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Pegula also joined a prestigious list of multiple-time champions. That list includes Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Tracy Austin. Each of these names represents dominance in women’s tennis history.

During her post-match press conference, Pegula reflected on this milestone. She was asked about being grouped with such legends. Her reaction was both humble and emotional.

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Imago April 5, 2026, Charleston, South Carolina, SC: JESSICA PEGULA of the United States and husband TAYLOR GAHAGEN pose with their dog and the championship trophy following Pegulas win against YULIIA STARODUBTSEVA of Ukraine in the final match of the Credit One Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on April 3rd, 2026 in Charleston, SC. Tennis 2026: Charleston Open Finals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAv134 20260405_zsp_v134_044 Copyright: xMaxwellxVittoriox

“I was looking at the thing just to see who else has won back-to-back years, and I saw Serena, I saw Chrissy won it maybe like four times in a row. Not sure I’m going to be able to do that, but at least I got back-to-back, and I can see my name kind of next to some of those amazing players.”

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Overall, the 11-time tour title winner was thrilled with her achievement. She expressed genuine appreciation for reaching this level.

“And anytime you can be somewhere in a stat with athletes like that, I think it’s incredible. It’s always fun to look at those things, and I saw Chrissy gave me a shoutout the other day as well.”

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She continued by mentioning Tracy Austin’s presence during the tournament. That added another emotional layer to the experience.

“And I know Tracy’s been here a lot, and I’ve seen her every single day, so. It’s just special. Whenever you can creep into a stat belonging to those women, I think you take that and yeah, happy about that,” she added.

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This victory gave Pegula her second title of 2026. It followed her WTA 1000 triumph in Dubai earlier in February. It also marked the 11th singles title of her career. Her consistency this season has been impressive. She now holds an 11-11 record in WTA singles finals. She also leads the WTA Tour with 24 wins this season.

There is another interesting detail tied to the number 11. Pegula spent exactly 11 hours and 22 minutes on court in singles matches this week. Overall, she logged 13 hours on court when doubles are included.

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Looking ahead, Pegula will now shift her focus to Europe. Her clay court swing this year looks more than bright. Momentum and confidence are clearly on her side.

Jessica Pegula’s relentless competitiveness could deliver long-awaited Grand Slam success

Jessica Pegula’s run at the Charleston Open made one thing clear. The American has a level of grit that very few players on the WTA Tour can match. Her ability to endure and respond under pressure stood out all week.

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Winning four consecutive three-set matches is extremely demanding. It tests both physical stamina and mental toughness. Yet Pegula managed to come through each of those battles.

Despite her consistency, Pegula is still chasing her first Grand Slam title. Her best result came at the 2024 US Open. She finished runner-up after losing the final to Aryna Sabalenka.

However, her current form suggests something more is possible. If she continues producing comeback wins at major tournaments, she puts herself firmly in contention. There is no clear reason she cannot break through.

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Her numbers this season reinforce that belief. Pegula has won 10 of her 11 three-set matches so far. That is a strong indicator of her resilience in tight situations.

The only defeat in that category came against Elena Rybakina. That loss happened at the Miami Open, where Rybakina’s level proved decisive. Even then, Pegula remained competitive.

Even in the Charleston final, Pegula had nearly every part of her game working. Her shot placement was precise on both wings. She also mixed in variety, using drop shots, slices, and her net play effectively.

That variation disrupted Yulia Starodubtseva’s rhythm. Pegula won 56% of return points against a player whose serve is usually strong on clay. This gave her a clear tactical edge.

Her serve also stood out significantly. She hit three aces and faced only two break points, aside from one long service game. She won 26 of 34 first-serve points, which is close to 77%.

Carrying that level into the clay season will be important. Last year, she exited early in Madrid and Rome and reached only the fourth round at Roland Garros.

She now heads to Europe as the World No. 5. That ranking will remain when the next WTA list is released. With this form, the question becomes real: can she win Roland Garros this year?