Jessica Pegula Fan Issues Public Apology After Causing Mid-Match Disruption During Wuhan Upset

Jessica Pegula had plenty to be frustrated about after her Wuhan Open exit, but an unexpected interruption during the match has added another talking point. The American was speaking to her coach during Jelena Ostapenko’s medical timeout when a fan approached her with a hat and marker, hoping to secure an autograph. Pegula declined the request, but the moment resurfaced online after a post claiming to be an apology from the spectator.

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“Pegula, I’m sorry, it was my fault you lost – I shouldn’t have disturbed you and distracted you while you were taking a mid-match break, causing you to lose to Ostapenko,” the fan reportedly wrote, as per a post shared on X.

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The incident took place on Wednesday, during Pegula’s second-round match against Ostapenko. The American, seeded second, had taken the opening set 6-2 and led 3-2 in the second when Ostapenko requested medical attention for an arm problem. During the three-minute medical timeout, Pegula used the break to speak with her coach.

A spectator then approached the front of the stands carrying a hat and permanent marker. Pegula indicated that she was occupied and did not sign the item. The timing also caught the commentators off guard, with Colin Fleming reacting to the request by saying, “Certainly not signing an autograph!” He described the attempt as audacious and suggested the fan should have waited until the match was over.

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Pegula appeared to laugh off the exchange with her coach, but there is no confirmed indication that she blamed the interruption for what followed. The apology circulating online appears to have come from the spectator, rather than from any statement by Pegula about the incident.

Her problems on court were far more significant. Ostapenko recovered from her slow start, pushed the second set into a tiebreak, and saved three match points before completing a 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 comeback in two hours and 23 minutes. The WTA’s official match report confirmed the Latvian’s victory, which marked her third Top 10 win of the 2026 season.

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Ostapenko later explained that her arm had been causing considerable pain during the match.

“I had a lot of pain in my arm, then I took a painkiller and then I was fighting for every single point,” she said.

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Despite the discomfort, Ostapenko found a way to stay in the contest, including with a delicate drop shot during the second-set tiebreak. Pegula had opportunities to finish the match but couldn’t convert them, allowing the Latvian to turn the contest around.

The defeat was Pegula’s first match in more than a month. She had not played since her US Open semifinal loss and had skipped tournaments in Singapore and Beijing after a demanding summer. Having reached the Wuhan final in 2025, she had reason to hope for another deep run, but her return to competition ended sooner than expected.

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Aryna Sabalenka’s Wuhan exit also guarantees a new champion

Pegula wasn’t the only leading player to leave Wuhan early. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time champion at the tournament, was also eliminated on Wednesday after losing to American Ann Li.

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Sabalenka took the opening set 6-3, but Li responded by winning the second 6-4 before edging the deciding tiebreak 7-5. The 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) result ended Sabalenka’s bid for a fourth Wuhan title.

With both Pegula and Sabalenka out, the tournament is guaranteed to crown a new champion. The draw had already lost several notable names, including Qinwen Zheng and Mirra Andreeva, who withdrew before the event, while Belinda Bencic and Marta Kostyuk also suffered defeats.

Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina, and Karolina Muchova remain among the established contenders. Li has given herself a major opportunity after taking down Sabalenka, while Ostapenko’s comeback win over Pegula has put her in the mix as well.

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For Pegula, the focus will be on the missed chances against Ostapenko rather than the brief exchange with the spectator.