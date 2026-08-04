Jessica Pegula Makes Honest Confession About Alexandra Eala’s Fans After Citi Open Loss

What happened in Washington was history. Alexandra Eala clinched her maiden WTA Tour title and became the first Filipino ever to do so, defying the odds of rain and defeating top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final at the 2026 Mubadala DC Open.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the Citi Open will not only be remembered for the score line. Moments after the tough loss, the world No. 3 was at the trophy ceremony in Washington, giving a speech that said as much about what had just taken place at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. Pegula chose to speak with warmth about her opponent and was honest about the atmosphere created by Eala’s fans during the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the best Monday final crowd I’ve seen,” she said after the match during the prize distribution ceremony. “I’m sure some people took off work but it’s amazing that you all showed up. And to all the Filipino fans who came out and supported, you guys are helping grow tennis around the world, and I really appreciate that.”

The 21-year-old left-hander lost the opening set, but then got an extra gear when the game restarted on Monday. It followed with winning eight straight games to close out the decider with a bagel. Eala’s win propelled her to a new career-best ranking of world No. 20, establishing her as the top-ranked Filipino tennis player ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Alexandra Eala (Image Credit – IMAGO)

Afterwards, Eala’s own words were as warm as the ones given to her. She began by congratulating her opponent before moving on to the significance of the occasion for herself. “First of all, congratulations Jessie for an amazing week. You have had an amazing season. It’s always a pleasure to share the court with you, I learnt so much, especially from your forehand lines and backhand crosses,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here in DC and back home, whatever you are in the world, I really feel all the love. Before the final yesterday, I got so many sweet messages from my family and my friends. I thought to myself, ‘I feel so much love.’ Standing here in the middle of all this love, my first chance at a title, knowing it won’t be my last.” Eala said, addressing the crowd.

That was a sense of perspective that pervaded the rest of her speech as well, that, whatever the outcome, the feat had already been accomplished. “Already having achieved this feat and this milestone for my career, I knew that whatever would have happened after this match, it would have already been a win for me. And, of course, to all my supporters, thank you guys. Especially the Filipino community here in DC and back home and wherever you are in the world. I feel all the love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The run through the draw was almost unthinkable to get to. The Filipino started with a victory over reigning Olympic and Asian Games gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, before downing defending champion and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the second round.

She swept world No. 10 Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the quarter-finals and then arguably her best performance of the week in the semis, overcoming four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2. Eala had already defeated four of the toughest opponents in the draw when she finally took to the field for the final, but she saved her most pristine effort for the biggest game of the bunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rocky but steady start for Jessica Pegula’s North American hard court swing

Pegula’s journey to the final was a fight of its own. She won a hard-fought three-set victory over Magdalena Frech in her opening match and won straight sets in the quarter-finals against fifth seed Anna Kalinskaya. Her semi-final against fourth seed Diana Shnaider was one of the highlights of her week as she bounced back from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to prevail in a straight set to reach her second Washington final in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 09: Jessica Pegula USA looks down court after hitting the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match during the BNP Paribas Open played on March 9, 2026 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 09 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon506260309021

Despite the loss, the American used the moment to thank her own team and the tournament itself, remembering the connection to the event stretching back years. “I’ve seen you guys, most of you guys, since I first won this title here in 2019, and I love coming back and seeing the same volunteers, the same locker room attendants,” she said.

“I know it was not an easy feat to move this final to a Monday final. Thank you guys so much for just being here for an extra day,” she said, before praising what she called the best Monday final crowd she had ever seen, joking that she wouldn’t tell anyone’s employer they had skipped work to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This win extends her strong performance that began at Wimbledon and continues into the North American hard-court season for the 21-year-old. While Pegula shares a history with Philippine tennis, she heads steadily into the Masters stretch before the home Slam.