Jessica Pegula Raises Concerns as She Confirms 250-Level Event After Dubai Win: “Can’t Be Serious”

Just days before turning 32, Jessica Pegula captured her 10th WTA title, including a fourth at the prestigious 1000 level. Riding that momentum, she now heads to Austin, where she is set to celebrate her birthday during the ATX Open. Yet the quick turnaround has sparked fan backlash, with scheduling concerns growing ahead of the demanding Sunshine Double.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ATX Open recently shared an update about Jessica Pegula. It quoted, “Our reigning champion Jessica Pegula is fresh off a championship run in Dubai and now heads to Austin to open her title defense against Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková. It’s a quick turnaround, but momentum is on her side as she looks to carry that winning form into a title defense,” and a fan reposted the exact quotes as a screenshot on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

To give context, Pegula defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the Dubai final on Saturday. The win marked her fourth WTA 1000 title and strengthened her position in the rankings.

The victory also helped her close the gap on Coco Gauff at No. 4 in the WTA Rankings. It was a strong statement ahead of the Sunshine Double.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her opening match against Rebecca Sramkova in Texas is scheduled for Monday. Pegula endured tough conditions in the United Arab Emirates. The heat and humidity added to an already grueling schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Her name appeared in the ATX Open main draw. She drew world No. 103 Rebecca Sramkova in the first round. From Tuesday to Saturday in Dubai, Pegula won five matches. She claimed the WTA 1000 title there for the first time in her career.

Because of that long week, many expected her to rest. However, as of now, the world No. 5 plans to compete in Austin as the top seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Pegula meets Sramkova, it will be their second meeting and their first in 11 years. They previously faced each other at an ITF event in 2015, where Pegula won 6-3 6-3, but fans are now expressing concern over her packed schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans stunned as Jessica Pegula enters ATX Open lineup

Fans reacted quickly after the update about Jessica Pegula’s Austin schedule. Many shared mixed emotions online. Some expressed concern, while others questioned her decision to play another event so soon.

One fan wrote, “She really loves tennis like… girl, you are a billionaire.” The comment highlighted how her motivation seems driven by passion rather than money. It also reflected the disbelief among followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another netizen questioned the timing of her appearance. “She can’t be serious 😭, why does she want to defend that 250 so badly??? we need rest 😭” The message echoed concerns about fatigue and recovery.

Pegula enters Austin as the defending champion. Last year, she defeated McCartney Kessler 7–5, 6–2 in the final. That victory gave her the seventh WTA title of her career.

One fan compared her recent tournament choices. “She will play this but not Doha😭” The remark referred to her absence from the Qatar Open before playing in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pegula herself has spoken about the demanding calendar. “I just think the way that the calendar worked this year, we got to go to Australia [a week] later, which we were all like, great, but then it catches up at some point in the year,” she said.

She further explained the impact of scheduling changes. “So I think us having a week less, it definitely makes a difference.” Her comments highlighted the strain players face during a packed season.

Some fans also pointed to her financial background. “If there’s one thing she doesn’t need, it’s money…so, respect? I guess?” The reaction acknowledged her commitment despite her family’s wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan compared her mentality to Taylor Fritz, who has competed through injuries. “She and Fritz would sooner walk across fire than pull out of a tournament 😂,” highlighting her relentless competitive reputation.

Others worried about the physical toll ahead of bigger events. “I get her wanting to defend the title, but this is a 250 event, she’s going to be exhausted by the same she plays IW! ☹️😩” The concern focused on her Indian Wells preparation.

With her first match set to begin tomorrow, attention now turns to her performance. Fans are watching closely. The key question remains whether Pegula has enough energy to defend her title at the Austin event.