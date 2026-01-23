Jessica Pegula’s Father Opens Up on Why He Can’t Watch Her Matches: “Issues in the Family”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s not easy being a tennis parent and watching your child’s high pressure matches. But for billionaire sports mogul and father of Jessica Pegula, Terry Pegula, the nerves aren’t the only thing that have kept him from his daughter’s matches.

As Pegula gets ready to take on Oksana Selekhmeteva at the Australian Open, she’ll be doing it without her father’s physical support in the stands.

When asked if he might start speaking to the media more often in a recent presser he revealed, “I think that’s a possibility in the future. I can’t even go watch my daughter play tennis.”

Terry Pegula has had a hectic few weeks after his team, the Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the NFL playoffs. The team then made the shocking decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott, putting them in search of a new leader. So, earlier this week, Terry faced reporters to address the turmoil surrounding the Bills in a rare public appearance.

There, he didn’t shy away from tough subjects, talking openly about the Bills’ painful loss to the Denver Broncos and the decision to move on from Sean McDermott. But in a quieter, more emotional moment, he also opened up about how little he’s been able to attend Jessica’s matches since she turned pro in 2009.

“She’s got to No. 3 in the world, and I’ve been to like two of her matches in the last four years. We have issues in the family, but I can see me being more available in the future,” the Buffalo Bills owner said.

Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 29, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Jessica Pegula USA after beating Victoria Azarenka not pictured on day six of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20250829_jla_jo9_128

However, Jessica Pegula has spoken openly about her relationship with Terry, saying he played a big role in shaping her career, even with all of his business commitments.

During an appearance on Tennis Insider Club with Caroline Garcia, she once explained, “I mean, my dad was definitely more of the crazy one and he definitely put pressure on me, but also, I wanted it and I liked it.”

And in a September 2021 interview on the Bills Pod Squad podcast, where she appeared with her mom, Kim, Pegula she made a funny confession. While thanking her dad for his support, she said, “Dad and I are like oil and water on the tennis court, it does not mix well. But he definitely always pushed me to do better.”

