Jessica Pegula’s Rival Sends First Words After French Open Witnesses Biggest Disappointment of the Event

Last year, Jessica Pegula saw her dream of winning Roland Garros collapse after hometown sensation Loïs Boisson stunned her in the fourth round at Philippe-Chatrier. Fresh off her Charleston triumph, Pegula looked in control before the momentum suddenly slipped through her hands. This year, history struck again as world No. 83 Kimberly Birrell delivered another crushing Paris shocker.

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“When I saw the draw and saw I was playing Jessie, I knew it would be really tough,” Kimberly Birrell quoted after defeating Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.

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“I really admire her as a player and person. I tried to take it one point at a time. I thought she played so well in the first set. My goal was to just win one game and slowly gain some confidence,” the Aussie added after the biggest win of her clay court Slam so far.

Coming into the match, Pegula held a clear advantage on paper. The American ace led their H2H record 1-0, while Birrell had never previously won a main-draw match at the Parisian Slam.

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The opening set also appeared to follow the expected script. Pegula dominated early and comfortably claimed the first set 6-1 with aggressive and composed tennis from the baseline.

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However, momentum shifted dramatically after the first set. Birrell recovered from a breakdown in the second and slowly began taking control of the rallies with fearless shot-making and improved confidence.

The 28-year-old Aussie eventually completed one of the biggest surprises of the opening round. And with the defeat, the American became the highest-ranked player across both the men’s and women’s draws to exit the tournament in the first round.

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“So happy I was able to play probably the best match I’ve played on clay, and able to play during a Grand Slam, especially here, it’s really, really special,” Birrell added while celebrating the emotional victory in Paris.

Pegula’s exit was not the only major upset involving an American player during the opening stages of the tournament. On the ATP side, 7th seed Taylor Fritz also suffered a shocking defeat.

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Fritz was beaten by fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy in another unexpected result that grabbed attention throughout the tennis world. After the match, Fritz admitted that his opponent’s tactical variety caused him major problems. “He really cooked me with the drop shots today. I was very impressed with his feel.”

Now, with Pegula already out of the competition, former players are hoping she can quickly regroup for the upcoming grass-court season as this year’s Roland Garros continues producing one shock after another.

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Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik suffer shocking first-round Roland Garros exits

Alongside the shocking exits of Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz, more top names suffered painful defeats at this year’s Parisian Slam.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, who lost at the semi-final of the Italian Open, was stunned by wildcard Adam Walton. The Australian pulled off the huge upset with a dramatic 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 victory.

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Medvedev looked visibly frustrated throughout different stages of the match. At one point, even his wife, Daria Medvedeva, tried calming him down from the player’s box. “It’s hot for everybody. Everybody is suffering. You need to behave!” she told him during the tense encounter.

Even the 9th seed, Alexander Bublik, who lost at the semi-final of the Geneva Open a couple of days ago, also joined the growing list of major casualties. The Kazakh star was defeated by Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets, 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-5.

Bublik’s defeat also created an unwanted piece of French Open as for the first time since 2007, three top-10 men’s seeds were eliminated in the opening round at Roland Garros.

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Elsewhere, 29th seed Corentin Moutet lost a five-set battle against Vít Kopřiva, who won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, 20th seed Briton Cameron Norrie retired injured while trailing 7-6 (9-7), 2-0 against Daniel Vallejo.

Another upset followed when 12th seed Jiří Lehečka was beaten by Pablo Carreño Busta 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 on Monday. The surprises continued piling up across both draws.

On the WTA side, 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova lost 6-2, 6-4 to Camila Osorio, while 20th seed Liudmila Samsonova fell 6-4, 6-4 against Jil Teichmann. 24th seed Leylah Fernandez also exited after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Alycia Parks, while 31st seed Cristina Bucșa lost to Swiss qualifier Susan Bandecchi 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. The shocks did not stop there as 21st seed Clara Tauson was defeated 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 by Daria Snigur.

With unpredictable results continuing across Paris, fans are now wondering which heavyweight could become the next major casualty of this year’s tournament.