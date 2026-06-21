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Jessica Pegula’s WTA Berlin Title Bid Take a Heavy Blow as Weather Wrecks Havoc: ‘Significant Damage Has Been Caused’

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jun 21, 2026 | 7:23 AM EDT

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Jessica Pegula’s WTA Berlin Title Bid Take a Heavy Blow as Weather Wrecks Havoc: ‘Significant Damage Has Been Caused’

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jun 21, 2026 | 7:23 AM EDT

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Jessica Pegula arrived at the Berlin Tennis Open determined to erase the disappointment of a forgettable French Open. And she did just that with a stunning run, including a victory over Aryna Sabalenka yesterday. Now, the 32-year-old American faces a fearless Linda Nosková in one final test before SW19. But just as the stage was set, relentless rain swept across the German capital, forcing the much-anticipated WTA 500 final into an unexpected delay.

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Berlin Tennis Open organizers confirmed the update after heavy thunderstorms caused major damage around the Steffi Graf Stadion.  “Due to recent thunderstorms, significant damage has been caused to the venue’s electrical and power supply systems, and several areas of the site remain flooded. There will be no play before 4:00 PM,” the tournament quoted as per journalist Ben Rothenberg.

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The singles final match was originally scheduled to start at 05:00 PM local time; however, heavy rain forced officials to suspend the day’s schedule. The weather had already created problems during yesterday’s semifinal match, and once again, continued rain has interrupted the grass-court event in the German capital.

The only difference is that this time, the conditions have been even more severe. Severe thunderstorms moved directly over the tournament court, making it unsafe for players and fans to watch the game.

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Currently, the doubles final between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Linda Nosková against the pair of Ulrikke Eikeri and Quinn Gleason had been suspended because of the worsening weather conditions. Alexandrova and Nosková were leading the match 6-3, 3-3 when play was unexpectedly halted.

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The court covers remain firmly in place as heavy downpour has continued without much sign of stopping at the moment. According to the latest weather data, the current temperature in Berlin stands at 84.2°F. However, there is also more than a 60% overall chance of precipitation for the rest of the day.

The current report suggests that the heavy rain and severe thunderstorm activity could continue for at least another half an hour to one hour. For now, with the doubles final suspended while tournament officials continue to monitor the weather conditions, Jessica Pegula’s final match can only remain delayed until play is deemed safe to resume.

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(More to come…)

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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