Jessica Pegula Shuts Down Age Remark Before Iva Jovic Clash at Wimbledon

Jessica Pegula had little interest in discussing age during her press conference ahead of her fourth-round clash against compatriot Iva Jovic at Wimbledon. The matchup has drawn attention because of the 14-year age gap between the two. But when asked about the generational contrast, the fourth seed quickly shut down the conversation, making it clear she wasn’t interested in question about age.

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“Stop talking about the age thing. Oh, my God”, said Pegula in her press conference. “I’m always motivated to beat the other Americans in a way that’s different, not like I don’t like them or anything like that”. Pegula emphasized the mutual motivation that all American players on the WTA tour felt to one-up their compatriots.

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She was categorical in stating that it was not an age-related issue, but rather healthy competition among players from the same country who had a great appreciation for their respective games.

As for American women’s tennis, it continues to thrive, with three Americans currently ranked inside the WTA Top 10: Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Amanda Anisimova. With the likes of Jovic and Hailey Baptiste rising the ranks, there are as many as seven American women in the Top 30 of the WTA rankings.

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However, the on-court competitiveness has not prevented American players from maintaining cordial relations off the court. Pegula was effusive in her praise of Jovic at the press conference, marveling at the teenager’s ability to rise in the rankings so far this year.

Facing Jovic on grass will be a challenge for Pegula at Wimbledon, but the World No.4 has already beaten the 18-year-old twice this season.

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Jessica Pegula knows the ways to dismantle Iva Jovic’s defence

Jessica Pegula holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Iva Jovic, having won both of their meetings this year. The two first met in Dubai, where Pegula won 6-4, 6-4. However, their battle on clay at the Charleston Open was much closer, with Pegula edging out her younger compatriot in a three-set contest, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

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The American also arrived at Wimbledon in strong grass-court form, having finished runner-up at the Berlin Open. At SW19, Jessica Pegula has looked in complete control, reaching the fourth round without dropping a set. She has comfortably defeated Darja Vidmanova, Sara Sorribes, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

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On the other hand, Jovic started her Wimbledon campaign with straight wins over the likes of Jacqueline Cristian and Tatjana Maria, before overcoming 18th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in a three-set tussle in the third round.

Pegula and Jovic are on slightly different career trajectories at the moment, with the former hoping for a Grand Slam title late in her career, and the latter climbing up the rankings and establishing herself as a future Grand Slam contender.

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This is the second main draw appearance at SW19 for Jovic, with the 18-year-old already showing her Grand Slam pedigree with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. On the other hand, Pegula’s best Wimbledon performance came back in 2023, where she lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals.

The all-American clash between Pegula and Jovic has added significance, as the winner could face another American, Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals.