Jessica Pegula Shuts Down Critics Questioning Why She Plays Tennis Despite Being a Billionaire

“People think I have a butler, that I get chauffeured around, that I have a private limo, that I fly private everywhere. I’m definitely not like that,” Jessica Pegula once said.

She’s the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and Kim Pegula. With her family’s wealth estimated at around $7 billion, some assume she doesn’t need to work. But Pegula has made it clear that her tennis career is her own, and no amount of money can make her walk away from the sport she loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

That perspective came up again ahead of the Dubai Championships final.

On February 21, the 31-year-old delivered a clinical 6-2, 6-4 win over Elina Svitolina. After capturing her maiden Dubai crown and 10th career title, the world No. 4 was asked about her so-called “high-class life” and whether wealth ever made it easier to walk away from the grind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know. It’s something I’ve loved to do since I was a kid, since before I had anything about my family or money or the teams or stuff like that,” Jessica Pegula explained. Then she spoke about the dream that’s driven her from the very beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I wanted to be No. 1 in the world when I was, like, six years old. It’s been my dream for as long as I can remember to be No. 1, to be able to play on tour, to be able to win Slams.”

For Jessica Pegula, this journey has always been personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Image credit: x.com/JPegula

As she gets ready to celebrate her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, the American star believes she’s edging closer to her childhood goal – winning a Grand Slam.

“I mean, it’s the next step for me. I’ve come really close. At the same time, I don’t feel like I want it to define my career. I think if I had to stop right now, I had an amazing career. I definitely wouldn’t have any regrets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Australian Open just last month, she came painfully close to taking that final step.

Many thought she might face Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match. But on January 29, her run ended in the semifinals after a tough loss to Elena Rybakina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, even without a Slam title, Jessica Pegula is far from struggling.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is around $20 million. While a large portion comes from her prize money on tour, her success off the court plays a major role, too.

She has endorsement deals with major brands like Adidas and Yonex. She also runs her own skincare line, Ready 24, and has partnered with Ready Nutrition since 2022, a brand also endorsed by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pegula is linked with Stella Artois, adding yet another big name to her growing list of partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

But beyond the money and endorsements, what truly stands out is her love for the game. And Jessica Pegula isn’t just playing tennis, she’s even planning to push for changes to improve player conditions.

Jessica Pegula takes on WTA after Dubai withdrawal drama

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing the Australian Open last month, Jessica Pegula headed straight to the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. Now, she’s set to face Slovakian Rebecca Šramková at the ATX Open. But like many players on tour, Pegula has grown frustrated with the relentless tennis calendar. Now, she’s decided to step in and try to fix it herself.

The 2024 US Open runner-up will now chair a newly formed 13-member panel aimed at reviewing the women’s tennis schedule and key tour rules. The goal is simple: meaningful structural changes that can make the sport more balanced and sustainable for players.

This group will take a close look at scheduling, ranking points, and mandatory tournament participation. The initiative was announced in a letter shared Tuesday by WTA Tour chair Valerie Camillo with players and tournament officials. It marks a serious effort to address concerns that have been building for years.

Interestingly, Jessica Pegula won’t be doing this alone.

Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, Maria Sakkari, a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist, and Katie Volynets are also part of the council. WTA CEO Portia Archer and other tour officials will provide operational insight, ensuring the conversation isn’t just about ideas, but about what can realistically be implemented.

The panel also includes agent Anja Vreg, tournament organizer Bob Moran, Asia-Pacific representative Laura Ceccarelli, and Octagon Tennis executive Alastair Garland. Their combined experience is meant to bring balance and long-term value to the discussion. The group’s first job is to deliver practical recommendations to the WTA board, with hopes that some changes could be in place by the 2027 season.

Initially, the Women’s Tennis Association will focus on reforms within its own structure, while also pursuing broader changes that require collaboration with the ATP Tour and the Grand Slams.

The move only gained urgency following a string of withdrawals at the Dubai Masters, where top players such as Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula openly criticized the grueling schedule, raising concerns about fatigue, injuries, and the strain of an increasingly packed calendar.