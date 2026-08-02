Jessica Pegula Slams Tennis Organizers Over Ongoing Tennis Ball Controversy: “Really Chewed Up”

The declining quality of tennis balls has been an ongoing debate among top tennis players, and Jessica Pegula has addressed it time and again. She once again voiced her opinion on the matter at the Citi DC Open, but seemed displeased about the lack of consistency in quality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Like, there’s different manufacturers. So, obviously, different countries, so different tournaments get the same ball, but it’s from a different place that makes them so it feels different,” said Pegula in Washington. “I think the surface of the court, and does it fit with the ball? Like, sometimes the balls are okay, but you put it on a gritty court, and they get really chewed up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ball difference can be spotted at this very week itself as Wilson balls are being used at the Citi DC Open in Washington, whereas the Los Cabos Open uses Dunlop balls, as the Mexico-based event has a sponsorship agreement with the brand. Brand deals are an important aspect of the ball controversy, as manufacturers have commercial relationships with particular events, as is seen in the long-standing partnership between Slazenger and Wimbledon.

Court speeds have also been closely tied to ball speeds, as pointed out by Pegula. Even legends like Roger Federer questioned the use of same-paced courts across the various surfaces, as the Swiss urged for variation in surface speeds when he appeared during Andy Roddick’s live show at the Laver Cup last year. Faster court speeds would help the ball to move quickly, which would enable the players to end the points quickly or come to the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another aspect of the ball controversy is that most events on the tennis calendar are held during the respective countries’ summer seasons. Temperatures at the Australian Open this year breached the 40-degree Celsius mark, with Paris and London also experiencing heatwaves during the French Open and at Wimbledon. Even though the balls are quicker in nature, the heat and humidity are key factors that fluff up the balls after a handful of games.

It is not only Pegula but also other players like Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas who have voiced concerns about the quality of the ball. While the Russian has been a regular critic of the balls, Tsitsipas was appalled by their quality in Mallorca, where the Greek was struggling with a slow ball. The slow nature of the balls results in longer rallies, which might have higher entertainment value for the audience but also a higher injury risk for players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though she was not very impressed with the balls, Pegula has been in fine form in Washington, as the top seed has reached the final of the Citi DC Open.

Jessica Pegula Will Play for the Title in Washington

Pegula’s decision to take part in the Citi DC Open came at the last moment, as the World No.3 accepted a last-minute wildcard for the event, earning the top seed. She got a bye in the first round but had a tough start against Magdalena Frech in the second, as the American lost the first set but rallied back to win in three sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

That match was enough for Pegula to get her groove back, as she won against the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Diana Shnaider in straight sets to reach the final. This will be the fourth title clash of the year for Pegula, who has won titles in Dubai and Charleston and finished runner-up in Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pegula will face Alexandra Eala in the final, with the Filipino playing in her second Tour-level final. Eala has been in sensational form in Washington, beating the defending champion Leylah Fernandez and winning against the likes of Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka.

The only match between Pegula and Eala was won by the American in a tough three-set match in Miami last year. With the Filipino crowd behind Eala, the upcoming match also has the potential of being a three-set classic.