Jessica Pegula Takes Subtle Dig at WTA for Huge Blunder

Jessica Pegula has long mastered the art of social media banter, something fans clocked early as her wit keeps stealing the spotlight. For Instance, when a fan questioned the science behind her being the “shortest tallest person ever,” Pegula fired back, joking she has “no torso” and “weirdly long femurs,” while admitting people say she’s “a lot taller in person.” Now off court, she’s back at it, playfully calling out the WTA and sparking another wave of fan laughter.

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In a recent WTA post on X about the Linz Open final, the governing body shared a collage featuring Mirra Andreeva and Anastasia Potapova. The caption built excitement, reading, “The final is set! 🤩, Who do you think is taking home the title? 🏆”, but the graphic below oddly carried a different label.

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Instead of matching the Linz Open, the image mistakenly read “Charleston Open,” creating confusion and quickly catching attention online. That slip did not go unnoticed, especially by Jessica Pegula.

Sharing the post on her own X account, Pegula responded with humor, writing, “think I already secured Charleston 🤔”. The joke landed even better given the context, as on April 5, Pegula had indeed won the Charleston Open title in dominant fashion.

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As the top seed, she defeated first-time finalist Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-2, 6-2 to retain her crown. That victory marked her second title of the season, following her earlier triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

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This, however, is not the first time Pegula has mixed humor with subtle criticism when reacting to social media content. During the Dubai Open, the WTA posted side-by-side images of Pegula and Elina Svitolina to promote their championship clash.

Pegula quickly noticed something off about her own image and did not hold back, posting, “Wtf happened to my body,” while sharing a screenshot from the official WTA profile.

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She followed it up with a more detailed reaction, adding, “Thank you for giving me the waist of my dreams, but I think pieces of my arm are also missing (laughter emoji), not sure what happened here.”

At first glance, the image did appear unusual, prompting fans to weigh in with their own explanations. One X user suggested the issue came from an editing tool misreading parts of her outfit during processing.

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Pegula had been wearing a black Adidas kit with a white stripe at the waist, which seemed to vanish in the edited version. The user explained it bluntly, writing, “Looks like the background removal tool mistook the white stripes for the background and just wiped them out!”

The exchange quickly turned into a lighthearted thread, drawing in voices from within the tennis community as well. Pegula’s The Players’ Box podcast co-host Jennifer Brady joined the conversation with a cheeky reply.

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“Waist of your dreams?” she wrote, adding to the humor around the situation. Soon after, Madison Keys, the 2025 Australian Open champion and another member of The Players’ Box, chimed in.

“That waist is SNATCHED #nophotoshop,” she joked, keeping the tone playful and supportive. Moments like these underline why Pegula’s social media presence continues to resonate with fans.

Whether she is celebrating wins or calling out odd edits, she consistently blends humor with authenticity. Off the court, that personality has become just as engaging as her performances on it.

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Jessica Pegula jokes online before kicking off her 2026 season

At the start of this year’s WTA Tour, Jessica Pegula chose not to compete at the United Cup and instead opened her 2026 season at the Brisbane International. As the number-four seed, she received a bye into the second round, delaying her first appearance at the tournament.

That meant her campaign officially began on January 7, when she faced Anna Kalinskaya in her opening match. By the time Pegula stepped on court, her former doubles partner Coco Gauff had already played five matches at the United Cup.

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While waiting for her own season to begin, Pegula kept fans entertained with her trademark humor on social media. On X, she shared a GIF of someone lounging and watching television, perfectly capturing her situation as a spectator.

Alongside it, she wrote, “Me watching and judging everyone before I’ve yet to play a match in 2026,” a line that quickly resonated with fans.

Her social media presence had already made waves the previous year as well, particularly during the US Open mixed doubles event in 2025.

One of the most surprising and entertaining pairings came when Pegula teamed up with Jack Draper, forming an unlikely duo that caught attention early in the tournament.

Despite having only exchanged brief pleasantries before, the two admitted they were highly focused competitors, more inclined toward winning matches than forming friendships.

That made their partnership both unexpected and refreshing, as they quickly built strong chemistry on the court. Off the court, their dynamic produced several humorous moments that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

At one point, Draper even had to apologise after referring to the competition as an “exhibition,” a remark that drew lighthearted reactions. He later took to Instagram to thank Pegula for finally partnering with him after Qinwen Zheng and Paula Badosa withdrew.

In his post, he wrote, “Mixed dubs was fun! Thank you @jpegula”. Pegula, staying true to her witty style, reshared the post and added her own playful comment. “For the record, I did say to stick w the sleeveless,” she replied, referencing Draper’s new sponsorship with Vuori and his choice of outfit.

Moments like these have consistently highlighted Pegula’s ability to blend humor with authenticity.

And as she heads into the European clay court swing, fans will be hoping her on-court form matches the energy of her off-court presence.