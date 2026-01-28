Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova: Who Has the Higher Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings & Endorsements

Neither Jessica Pegula nor Amanda Anisimova has lifted a Grand Slam trophy yet, but that could change this year. The two Americans are set to face off in the Australian Open quarterfinals at Rod Laver Arena, with a huge opportunity on the line. Anisimova comes in as a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2025, both at Wimbledon, while Pegula is all too familiar with the pain of falling at the quarterfinal stage. This time, she’ll be hoping the story finally changes.

With ranking points, momentum, and bragging rights all up for grabs, there’s a lot riding on this matchup. But before they step onto the court, there’s another angle fans are curious about. While most people know about Pegula’s billionaire father, the focus here is on what both players have built for themselves. So, let’s take a closer look at Jessica Pegula’s own net worth, and how it compares to Anisimova’s.

What is Jessica Pegula’s net worth in 2026?

Jessica Pegula may be the daughter of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula, but her tennis journey is very much her own. With the family’s wealth estimated around $7 billion, enough to theoretically buy the entire WTA, the spotlight still turns to what Jessica has built herself.

Her father owns major U.S. sports franchises like the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. But just how much has Jessica Pegula earned on her own?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pegula’s estimated net worth now sits at around $20 million. Most of that comes from her prize money on tour, but a big part also comes from sponsorships and business ventures.

She has endorsement deals with brands like Adidas and Yonex, runs her own skincare company called Ready 24, and has partnered with Ready Nutrition since 2022, a brand also endorsed by Giannis Antetokounmpo. She’s also linked with Stella Artois, adding another major name to her growing portfolio.

What is Amanda Anisimova’s net worth in 2026?

Unlike Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova doesn’t come from a billionaire background. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 24-year-old, who turned pro at just 14 in 2016 and cracked the top 100 by November 2018, has an estimated net worth of around $4 million.

Most of Anisimova’s earnings have come straight from her tennis career. According to the WTA, she has already made more than $11 million in career prize money. That total includes the boosts from her deep runs at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the China Open in 2025, results that helped elevate both her profile and her paycheck.

Off the court, Anisimova has also built a strong sponsorship portfolio. She has a long-term deal with Nike, reportedly valued at $100 million, which she signed back in 2019, and she plays with Wilson racquets. She’s also partnered with brands like Gatorade and recovery tech company Therabody, both of which reportedly pay her millions each year.

Who earns more from tennis prize money: Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimova?

Starting with Jessica Pegula, the numbers show just how big the last few years have been for her. Last season, she earned over $5.2 million in on-court prize money and $12.3 million in total when off-court income was included, which landed her on Forbes’ list of the 10 highest-paid female athletes. It was a year to remember as she won three singles titles on three different surfaces and qualified for the WTA Finals for the fourth straight season.

The year before that, in 2024, Forbes reported she made $4.2 million on court and another $6 million off it, helped in part by reaching her first Grand Slam final at the US Open, a run that boosted both her earnings and her profile.

Her momentum had already been building. During the 2023 WTA season, Pegula earned roughly $5,967,890 in prize money, winning two singles titles and reaching the final of the WTA Finals. That season alone added a major chunk to her career total, which has now climbed past $18 million in prize money.

Amanda Anisimova’s path, on the other hand, has looked different. Since turning pro, she has earned $12,406,945 in WTA prize money. Her year-by-year earnings tell the story: about $1.2 million in 2019, $478,000 in 2020, $455,000 in 2021, $1.43 million in 2022, $176,000 in 2023, $1.01 million in 2024, and around $2.43 million through mid-2025. Now, with her run to the quarterfinals at this year’s Australian Open, she’s set to add another $750,000.

These figures reflect on-court earnings only, not endorsements or appearance fees. So to see who’s really earned more from match play, let’s break it down in the table below:

Sl no. Player Career Prize Money 1. Jessica Pegula $21,944,750 2. Amanda Anisimova $12,406,945

That said, there’s no question Jessica Pegula is currently wealthier than Amanda Anisimova. But this Australian Open could still be a major turning point. If Anisimova wins her quarterfinal, she’ll add another $750,000 to her earnings.

A semifinal victory would be worth $1.25 million, and lifting the trophy would bring in a massive $4.15 million. While even that likely wouldn’t put her ahead of Pegula financially, it would significantly close the gap, especially with the wave of new endorsements that would almost certainly follow a Grand Slam win.