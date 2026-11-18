The hot-mic controversy between Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva was among the biggest talking points of the WTA Finals. The drama began a few days before the event, as Pegula was heard making questionable remarks about Andreeva during a practice session. The American didn’t know that her voice was being recorded, and with the session being livestreamed by the WTA, fans clearly heard what she had to say. It didn’t take long for her to come under intense criticism. WTA chair Valerie Camillo has now had her say on the matter and has admitted that the incident wasn’t planned.

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“Someone actually asked me if we planned it or did it on purpose to draw attention to the event,” she told Sky Sports. “I wish that we were so crafty and strategic, but we can’t put ourselves in any situation where we put our athletes at risk. Our number one objective as a member services organisation for our players is to protect our players.”

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While Camillo did take responsibility for the incident, she wasn’t shy about admitting that such controversies can increase ticket demand. Such incidents help in bringing more attention to the event, as fans want to see how the drama pans out.

“It’s up to the athletes for what they feel comfortable with and what they don’t. But a little drama isn’t bad for ticket sales. It’s not bad for viewership. It’s not bad for commentary. That’s just a reality,” she added.

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The same was the case at the WTA Finals, as the controversy only increased the buzz around the tournament. Pegula and Andreeva even came face-to-face in the semifinals, where the latter triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in what was their first tour-level encounter. She later went on to lift the coveted title in her maiden appearance at the tournament by defeating Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

Zuma Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 09 Nov 9, 2026 Mirra Andreeva reacts to winning her match against Elina Svitolina during day two of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261109_zma_c04_043.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree549650

Coming back, even though the controversy was expected to create tensions between Pegula and Andreeva, the two set aside their differences long before the semifinals. The Russian had revealed that they had a private conversation later that day, where Pegula apologized, and things pretty much went back to normal.

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“I really appreciated that she came up to me on the same day,” she had said after defeating Svitolina in her opening match at the WTA Finals. “I think maybe a couple of hours just went by and she, you know, she approached me. Obviously, she apologized. So yeah, there is no drama or anything behind it. Now we’re able to laugh about it. So I think that’s the most important.”

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Though the two players may have made up quickly, Pegula had to face the brunt of the controversy right before the tournament. Many called her out for making unnecessary remarks towards Andreeva and felt that she should improve her on-court behavior. However, Camillo defended Pegula and remarked that the issue was blown out of proportion.

Valerie Camillo expressed support for Jessica Pegula amid mounting criticism

“What Jess (Pegula) said is competitive banter. I don’t think there was anything particularly salacious in it. But having mics lying around that aren’t being properly managed is not how the WTA expects to execute and operate. It created a viral moment. It created a lot of dialogue. But that’s not intentional and not something you should expect to see us doing in the future,” she further said.

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Andreeva didn’t let the controversy affect her form, as she didn’t even drop a set on her way to the title. It was pretty much a perfect campaign for the 19-year-old, who has now risen to the No. 2 spot in the rankings with 7,806 points. She will be breathing down Elena Rybakina’s neck as the 2027 season begins, as there is only a gap of 293 points between the two.

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Unlike her, Pegula had a difficult start to the event and lost her opening match against Coco Gauff. But she picked up her game in the next two matches, defeating Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova to secure a place in the semifinals.

But her elimination against Andreeva means that she remains at the fifth spot in the rankings with 6,160 points. Pegula is just three points behind Gauff and can become the highest-ranked American player on the WTA circuit next season.