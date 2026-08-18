Jessica Pegula Warns US Open Alongside Aryna Sabalenka as Players Await Pay Decision

Though the US Open has yet to announce its prize pool for the 2026 edition, players have already begun warning them about what could happen if their demands aren’t met. World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has reignited speculation of a player protest at the Grand Slam.

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“I think going into the US Open, we’re still waiting on a prize money announcement, so we haven’t really made any big decisions,” she told Front Office Sports. “They have definitely come to the table as far as wanting to change some of the stuff that’s been going on. I don’t know how much, how far they’re willing to. We’ve been in more communication with a lot of the Grand Slams, especially the US Open. They’ve been very open to wanting to improve things.”

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Additionally, FOS reports that Aryna Sabalenka also weighed in on the possibility of players protesting for better pay in New York when she was asked about it during a press conference last week in Cincinnati. “Let’s see. Who knows?” she said.

US Open is the Grand Slam that has typically provided players with the highest prize purse of the four. Last year, the tournament announced a record $85 million prize pool plus $5 million for out-of-pocket expenses. But the US Open is also the Slam that generates the highest revenue, so the players’ share still falls around 15%. Top players have been demanding 22% of the Grand Slam’s total revenue as prize money.

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They staged a media protest at the French Open when the tournament refused to accept their demands. They had set a strict 15-minute limit for interviews, and many of them followed it throughout the competition. The time limit was symbolic as it represented the 15% revenue share players typically receive at Grand Slams.

The players were ready to stage a media protest at Wimbledon as well after the prize pool of $85.8 million fell short of their expected pool of $93.5 million. But it was all avoided after conversations between player representatives and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. However, there is no guarantee that the same will happen at Flushing Meadows as well.

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The Times UK reported in June that Jannik Sinner was considering boycotting the mixed doubles event at the US Open if the players’ prize money demands weren’t met. But now there are big question marks over his participation in the Grand Slam, as he recently withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters due to an issue in his right knee.

Seeing the players’ actions, the US Open is taking its time to announce its prize pool. In comparison, it had announced the prize money on August 6 for the 2025 edition. In fact, the prize money for the Grand Slam had been announced in early August for the last three years. The USTA has not made any comment on when they would announce the prize money for the upcoming edition.