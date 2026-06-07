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Jim Courier Spots Rule Violation During Alexander Zverev Match at French Open

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 7, 2026 | 1:59 PM EDT

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Jim Courier Spots Rule Violation During Alexander Zverev Match at French Open

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 7, 2026 | 1:59 PM EDT

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Alexander Zverev was chasing his first Grand Slam title in the 2026 French Open final against Flavio Cobolli on Sunday, and the fourth set produced a moment that left the commentary team completely stumped. With Cobolli serving for the set at 5-4, Zverev was seen grabbing his leg between points before being joined by Marcelo Melo, a Brazilian doubles player and close friend of the German. Melo handed Zverev medication courtside. And commentator Jim Courier was visibly taken aback.

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“I have never seen this happen before,” said Courier during the TNT Sports coverage.

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Following this, Zverev was duly handed a time violation for the delay.

The incident came at one of the tensest moments of the match. Zverev had demolished Cobolli 6-1 in the opener before the Italian fought back to level at one set apiece. The German eventually broke in the final game of the third to lead 2-1 and stand a set away from the title he has spent his career pursuing. 

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Cobolli refused to fold, digging in to win the fourth through a tiebreak and send the final into a deciding fifth. Courier theorized that the leg problem was caused by nerves and fatigue, rather than injury, but Zverev just dismissed it and raced on.

Alexander Zverev went on to win his first Grand Slam, defeating Cobolli in five sets during the span of four hours and 16 minutes.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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