Jim Courier Spots Rule Violation During Alexander Zverev Match at French Open

Alexander Zverev was chasing his first Grand Slam title in the 2026 French Open final against Flavio Cobolli on Sunday, and the fourth set produced a moment that left the commentary team completely stumped. With Cobolli serving for the set at 5-4, Zverev was seen grabbing his leg between points before being joined by Marcelo Melo, a Brazilian doubles player and close friend of the German. Melo handed Zverev medication courtside. And commentator Jim Courier was visibly taken aback.

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“I have never seen this happen before,” said Courier during the TNT Sports coverage.

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Following this, Zverev was duly handed a time violation for the delay.

The incident came at one of the tensest moments of the match. Zverev had demolished Cobolli 6-1 in the opener before the Italian fought back to level at one set apiece. The German eventually broke in the final game of the third to lead 2-1 and stand a set away from the title he has spent his career pursuing.

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Cobolli refused to fold, digging in to win the fourth through a tiebreak and send the final into a deciding fifth. Courier theorized that the leg problem was caused by nerves and fatigue, rather than injury, but Zverev just dismissed it and raced on.

Alexander Zverev went on to win his first Grand Slam, defeating Cobolli in five sets during the span of four hours and 16 minutes.

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It is a developing story…