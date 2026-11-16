Unfortunately, cancer is starting to become common among former American tennis players. The latest victim of the disease is none other than Jimmy Connors. The former World No. 1 shared a heartbreaking health update in the latest episode of his podcast, revealing that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer on his ear. But instead of sharing too many details regarding his condition, Connors decided to spread awareness about the disease so that his audience doesn’t suffer the same fate.

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“It’s been six weeks. I had a cancer on my ear,” he said in an episode of the “Advantage Connors” podcast, which he hosts with his son, Brett. “Use your sunscreen. Do yourself a favor, and don’t go through this. It’s been six weeks, and they are rebuilding my ear. I’ll show you the finished product when it comes down to it.”

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Fortunately, Connors’ recovery is going well. He will undergo surgery in the coming days and that may help him make his condition even better.

“It’s going in the right direction. I’ve got one more surgery coming up next week. I’ll show you the finished product. Use your sunscreen. Don’t get that. Take care of yourself,” he added.

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Connors believes that a big reason why he picked up the disease was that he rarely ever used sunscreen, even while playing in hot conditions. On top of this, he also used to wear a baseball cap at times, which only worsened the condition of his ear in the long run.

“Well, the problem is, growing up, we never used sunscreen, and the hats we used, the baseball hats, I’ve got these little Irish elf ears, so the hat pushes my ears out a little further,” he further said.

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Having won a record 109 ATP titles, Connors was spotted in the stands at the US Open final and looked perfectly healthy. But things have changed drastically since then, and he is now six weeks into his cancer treatment. Though the American didn’t specify what type of ear cancer he is suffering from, it is clear that he has undergone multiple surgeries to rebuild his ear.

The 74-year-old makes regular appearances on the podcast, so it must have been surprising for many fans to hear the unfortunate news about his cancer diagnosis. But it turns out that he isn’t the only legendary American tennis player to undergo cancer treatment.

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Both Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova also fell victim to cancer. Their historic rivalry and journey to recovery were also documented by Netflix in a show titled “Chris & Martina: The Final Set” that was released earlier in June. Unlike Connors, Evert and Navratilova’s cancer returned, meaning that they had to battle the disease multiple times.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have survived multiple battles with cancer

Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. The diagnosis was a pretty emotional one, as it was the reason why her sister had passed away just a year before. While she was able to recover from the disease at that time, it returned during the latter half of 2023.

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Imago Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert (Image Credit – IMAGO)

On the other hand, Navratilova first battled breast cancer in 2010 and underwent a lumpectomy. She recovered from the disease later, but just like Evert, her cancer also returned. If this already wasn’t enough, then Navratilova also learned that she was dealing with throat cancer as well.

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But just like how the two of them defeated countless opponents on the court, they won their cancer battles as well. As a result, they became sources of inspiration for pretty much an entire generation that not only saw them break records on the court but also defeat a deadly disease like cancer.

However, just when fans thought that their cancer battles were finally over, heartbreaking news arrived once again in June. Turns out Evert’s ovarian cancer has returned for a third time.

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This resulted in her taking a backseat from her broadcasting duties at tour-level events and undergoing surgery. As Evert prepares for her third battle against the disease, fans continuously rally behind her and send her positive messages on social media.