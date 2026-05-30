Joao Fonseca Snubs Roger Federer for Novak Djokovic but Reveals His Wish After French Open Triumph

For years, Joao Fonseca’s admiration for the Swiss icon Roger Federer has been no secret, with his effortless shot-making and explosive power often drawing comparisons to the Swiss legend. The 19-year-old Brazilian himself once admitted that many believed he would become “the next Roger Federer almost overnight.” Yet after his stunning French Open victory over the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Fonseca surprisingly turned the spotlight toward the Serbian icon while revealing the one dream he could not fulfill.

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“Djokovic is for sure an idol for this sport,” Joao Fonseca said during the interview with TNT broadcasting yesterday when he was asked about the experience of facing the Serbian icon. The Brazilian did not hesitate to place Djokovic among the greatest figures the sport has ever seen. At the same time, he also made it clear where his tennis heart still belongs.

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“I mean him, Roger, I’m a Roger fan, but I know Djokovic is the goat,” he admitted. It was a statement that perfectly captured the admiration he holds for both members of the ‘Big Three’ era.

However, there was also a hint of sadness later in his voice as he spoke about a dream that may never become reality. “But I wish I could be Roger, but I mean it’s life but yeah, for sure it was an amazing experience,” he said. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, that wish is unlikely to ever be fulfilled in an official match.

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 2 Joao Fonseca of Brazil after practice on Day Two of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on April 21, 2026. Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMiguelxReisx originalFilename:reis-notitle260421_npKRq.jpg

Federer officially retired from professional tennis in September 2022. As a result, Fonseca never got the opportunity to share a court with the Swiss maestro in an official match.

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Then again, not every player is fortunate enough to face their childhood idol, let alone defeat them. Those moments are very rare and often become defining chapters in tennis history.

One of the most famous examples came at Wimbledon in 2001. A long-haired white band on his forehead, Roger Federer stunned Pete Sampras, his idol and the dominant force of the era, winning their fourth-round clash 7-5 in the fifth set.

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More recently, Jakub Mensik experienced a similar moment when he defeated his idol Nole at the Miami Open. “When I was young, I started to play tennis because of you,” he even admitted after the final.

Fonseca now has his own unforgettable story. During their French Open battle, Novak Djokovic fought for nearly five hours before eventually running out of gas against an opponent nearly twenty years younger.

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As the match entered its brutal final stages, Djokovic limped back to his chair after more than four hours on court. His two-set lead had disappeared, and his 39-year-old body appeared to be reaching its limit against the fearless Brazilian teenager. After reaching the umpire’s chair, Djokovic even vomited into the red clay.

Still, it took extraordinary courage and determination from Fonseca to finish the job. The prodigy held his nerve to claim a career-defining 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 victory after 4 hours and 53 minutes.

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Despite the magnitude of the win, Fonseca remained remarkably humble. “Crazy experience for me. I mean, it was difficult to sleep last night, to be honest,” when asked about his feelings before facing Novak.

“And just stepping on court was the first time hitting again with him that we never practiced, never. And I already told on the interviews like for me it was just a pleasure just stepping on court and I was just trying to be grateful and just play my best,” he said.

And even after defeating the most successful ATP Grand Slam champion in tennis history, Fonseca’s admiration for Federer remains exactly the same, just like it does for countless fans around the world.

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Roger Federer’s advice could help Joao Fonseca reach greatness

Back in 2023, during the Argentina Open final in Buenos Aires, Joao Fonseca produced a thrilling performance against Francisco Cerúndolo. announcing himself on one of the biggest stages of his young career.

It was an electric and emotional contest from start to finish. In the end, the Brazilian emerged victorious and left a lasting impression in a fairly rival country.

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That victory was about more than just a trophy. Many saw it as the arrival of a new star capable of captivating the next generation of tennis supporters after the era dominated by the ‘Big Three’.

As Fonseca’s reputation continued to grow over the next three years, Roger Federer also began paying close attention to his development. The Swiss icon was particularly impressed by the Brazilian’s natural game and attacking instincts.

“Joao is a little bit like me, and also similar to Jannik (Sinner), in the sense that he needs a bit more time to know when to dial back and when to unload his shots; once he’s figured that out, the sky’s the limit” Roger said in January this year.

The Swiss great also made a bold prediction about Fonseca’s future potential. “I truly think he’s one of the guys who can compete for the biggest wins”, Federer said.

Their connection has only grown stronger since then. The two recently met at the Laver Cup in 2025 in San Francisco, where Federer once again spoke highly of the young Brazilian.

“Joao is exciting. He’s got good aura. He’s a very likeable character,” he added. Those words reflected not only his admiration for Fonseca’s tennis but also for his personality.

Interestingly, Federer did not completely rule out the possibility of coaching in the future as well.

“Never say never! Although I’m very busy — I have four children — so for now there’s no chance. But (Stefan) Edberg used to say the same,” he said, referring to the Swedish legend who coached him between the time of 2014 and 2015.

Now, Fonseca has carried his natural clay-court momentum into this year’s French Open. His stunning victory over one of the tournament favorites has only increased the excitement surrounding his campaign.

With confidence growing and expectations rising, the tennis world will be watching closely to see whether the Brazilian can continue his remarkable run. And perhaps, just perhaps, he can achieve in Paris what Federer famously accomplished at the French Open back in 2009.