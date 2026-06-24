Joao Fonseca Suffers Pre-Wimbledon Scare as He Explains Last-Minute Withdrawal

Just 4 days ago, Joao Fonseca was sharpening his grass-court game by playing doubles alongside Daniel Altmaier at the Terra Wortmann Open. Everything appeared to be on track for Wimbledon despite losing in the R32 in Germany. However, 5 days before ‌the SW19 main draw, a sudden injury-forced withdrawal from the Eastbourne Open has now sparked fresh concern for the Brazilian.

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“After feeling some slight discomfort in my right shoulder, my team and I have decided, as a precaution, not to compete in the Eastbourne tournament,” Fonseca added in his IG story. “The goal is to arrive at Wimbledon in the best possible shape. I am very grateful to the tournament organisers for the incredible hospitality. Now it’s time to keep putting in the work. See you at Wimbledon!” he said.

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A right shoulder issue can be especially concerning on ‌grass courts. The serve remains one of the biggest weapons on the surface, where quick points and aggressive first-strike offensive tennis decide matches.

Even a small amount of discomfort in the serving hand can force a player to be more careful. That becomes even more important with ‌the grass-court Slam just around the corner.

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 7 Joao Fonseca of Brazil competes against Rafael Jodar of Spain during their Men s Singles match on Day Seven of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMiguelxReisx originalFilename:reis-notitle260426_np19I.jpg

The Brazilian ATP ace was scheduled to make his 2nd straight appearance at the Eastbourne ATP 250 event after suffering a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Yannick Hanfmann in Halle last week.

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And to be honest, Fonseca’s rapid rise on the ATP tour has also made every fitness concern a major talking point. Fans and experts are now watching his condition very closely.

The 19-year-old is currently ranked No. 27 in the ATP rankings. That ranking comfortably places him inside the Championship’s seeding range.

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Last year, the former world No. 24 reached the 3rd round before losing to 30-year-old Nicolás Jarry. However, now that he has withdrawn from Eastbourne, another ATP player has inherited the spotlight at the tournament.

Joao Fonseca’s withdrawal offers Jack Draper a crucial advantage ahead of SW19

Last year, the Brazilian young star made his Eastbourne debut and impressed despite the result. He pushed the American Taylor Fritz to a tight three-set match before falling short.

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This year, unfortunately, things have taken a different turn. After his withdrawal yesterday, Quentin Halys has taken his place in the draw. And his last-minute withdrawal is a significant setback for the ATP 250 tournament as well. The men’s draw has now lost one of its biggest rising stars.

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At the same time, the development could not have come at a better moment for the British ace Jack Draper. The Briton has received a major boost to his title chances.

Before Fonseca’s withdrawal, the former world No. 4 had been projected to face the Brazilian in the SF. Instead, the Briton, who recently added Sir Andy Murray as a coach, has a realistic path to the final without facing a single player ranked inside the world’s top 30.

And Fonseca, who became one of the biggest stories at Roland Garros after defeating Novak Djokovic, turns his attention toward Wimbledon. His fans are now eager to see the Brazilian arrive at the All-England Club healthy and ready for the opening match.