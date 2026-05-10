Joao Fonseca vs. Hamad Medjedovic Descends Into Chaos After Crowd Creates Wild Scene in Rome

Remember when Taylor Fritz tried to get his “thoughts out” after controversy with Joao Fonseca last year? After playing the Brazilian for the first time at the Eastbourne International, Fritz admitted Brazilian fans had called him a ‘crybaby’ following their back-and-forth on Instagram. That same fiery crowd turned the Italian Open clash sour, as Fonseca’s opponent, Hamad Medjedovic, struck back, making the Rome battle unexpectedly tense and ugly.

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The Italian Open showdown unfolded amid a charged atmosphere, with Brazilian fans vocally supporting Joao Fonseca throughout the match. However, during the decisive third set, the 19-year-old Fonseca paused play to speak with the chair umpire, complaining about Hamad Medjedovic talking before his second serve.

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The incident highlighted the pressure-cooker environment as the young Brazilian tried to harness crowd support to his advantage.

Before the next game began, Medjedovic himself approached the umpire, asking him to quiet the crowd so he could concentrate on his serve. “Tell them to shut up and let me serve. I’ll play,” Medjedovic said, visibly frustrated by the hostile atmosphere.

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“Listen… It’s gonna be loud. There’s gonna be some people talking. I’m trying my best to control them. Keep playing. You have to play,” the umpire responded, emphasizing the challenges officials face in controlling rowdy crowds.

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Despite the distractions, Medjedovic maintained his composure, focusing on his game. He fought hard to overcome the noisy environment and secured a thrilling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) victory, advancing to the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

At the end of the match, after shaking hands with Fonseca, Medjedovic called for the crowd’s attention and mockingly performed a sleeping gesture, echoing NBA star Steph Curry’s iconic “night night” celebration. He followed the gesture by sarcastically blowing kisses toward the stands, adding fuel to the tension with the Brazilian supporters.

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The friction between Medjedovic and Fonseca’s fans persisted even after the match concluded. The Serb sarcastically credited the vocal crowd for helping him stay focused in critical moments.

“The crowd helped me a lot. His fans helped me a lot. I think they were… I will not comment on it, but they helped me a lot. I think I was very, as some would say, ‘locked in’ after being down 6-5 in the 3rd. I was just quiet and wanted to give my best, and that’s it. I’m really happy to be through,” he said.

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Following his win over Fonseca, Medjedovic will face Mariano Navone in the third round of the Italian Open. The Serbian’s focus now shifts to preparing for that next challenge, hoping to build momentum.

And perhaps, this is not the first time Fonseca’s fan support has taken a sour turn. The passionate backing for the Brazilian often turns chaotic, affecting matches and creating tension between players and spectators at high-profile events.

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Alex de Minaur mocks the Brazilian crowd after defeating Joao Fonseca

Similar to his recent Rome clash, back in 2025, Alex de Minaur taunted fans at the Miami Open after overcoming a hostile atmosphere to beat Joao Fonseca in the fourth round.

In a thrilling contest that lasted two-and-a-half hours, the Aussie emerged victorious 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, despite being a break down in the deciding set. His comeback left the partisan crowd at Stadium Court disappointed, as they had vocally supported the Brazilian throughout the match.

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De Minaur was booed at times but appeared to embrace the role of the pantomime villain, his superior endurance proving crucial in the long battle.

After the match, the 26-year-old cheekily tried to wind up his detractors by using a permanent marker to write “Rio Open :)” on a court-side camera, indirectly referencing how he had turned a Miami Open clash into a Brazilian Open-like atmosphere with the crowd.

Following the match, several fans took to social media to comment on the tense situation. One user compared the environment to a football match, criticising the one-sided support for Fonseca.

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“No hate to Fonseca (baby goat), but this crowd is something else and should not be allowed in the stands. It almost feels like a fricking football match, not tennis. My god, I have never seen anything like that. There’s barely any support for Demon,” wrote an exasperated fan on Twitter.

Boris Becker responded to the criticism, explaining that the crowd was not against de Minaur but rather in support of Fonseca.

“Alexa, with all respect, you’re absolutely wrong in your opinion! Tennis 🎾 needs players who attract crowds and create atmosphere like we have seen when Fonseca is playing…it was not against de Minaur but for the young kid from Brazil,” Becker said, highlighting the importance of passionate spectators in tennis.

With Fonseca now out of the Italian Open following a shocking second-round defeat, attention shifts to the French Open, where the Brazilian is expected to receive another strong crowd support.