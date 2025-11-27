Joao Fonseca Withdraws From $2M Worth ATP Event as Injury Woes Halt His 2025 Campaign

As expected, Joao Fonseca will not defend his title at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah this December, scheduled for December 18th-22nd. Fonseca broke into the top 30 earlier this year and is set to finish the season ranked No. 24, but the 19-year-old simply needs more time to recover after a demanding campaign that pushed him into the year-end top 25.

Joao Fonseca is the reigning champion in Jeddah after defeating Learner Tien in last year’s final. But on Wednesday, the official X account of the Next Gen ATP Finals made the announcement on his participation.

“Joao Fonseca has withdrawn from the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF as he continues to recover from an injury sustained at the end of the 2025 ATP Tour season.”

They added their well-wishes, writing, “We wish Joao the best in his recovery and in his preparations for the 2026 ATP Tour season.”

But hey, there’s some good news in the mix too.

Despite pulling out of the $2,101,250 worth tournament, Fonseca is still scheduled to play an exhibition match in Miami on December 8th, where he’ll take on six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. The two will also team up with Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova for a mixed doubles match. Even though Fonseca is currently ranked No. 24 in the world, the 19-year-old has already earned major praise heading into the event.

The World No. 1 didn’t hesitate to compliment him ahead of the Miami Invitational.

“He’s a special and incredible player. The power he has is impressive, his serve is very good,” he told O Globo.

He even admitted Fonseca already possesses weapons that Alcaraz himself struggled with when he first joined the Tour.

The Spaniard doubled down on his praise, adding, “What Joao has done this year is truly impressive. Reaching the top 25 in his first year on the ATP is very impressive.”

When asked about Fonseca’s potential, he wondered aloud, “Will he reach the top three?” before noting the difference between reaching that level and sustaining it.

Alcaraz also believes Fonseca has the talent to “change levels over the next two years” if he continues developing. Moreover, Joao Fonseca’s rise has been so rapid that some have labeled him “the next Novak Djokovic.” But the 19-year-old has been quick to shut down that comparison. Why, you ask?

Joao Fonseca pumps the brakes on ‘New Djokovic’ talk

Joao Fonseca’s rise hit another major milestone last month at the Swiss Indoors Basel, where the 19-year-old captured his second tour-level title with a composed and confident performance. He handled the pressure beautifully, defeating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 in what was arguably the biggest match of his young career.

After the final, Davidovich Fokina praised him with admiration and bold predictions.

He told Fonseca, “You’re the future of this sport… you’re going to be the next Nole, the one to beat Carlos and Jannik.”

It was a huge compliment, though perhaps more than Fonseca was entirely comfortable with.

Imago Image Credits: Joao Fonseca/Instagram

So in his press conference, Fonseca responded with maturity and humility, saying, “I am not a fan of these comparisons.”

He explained that “everyone has their own history” and that while he appreciated the praise, calling Davidovich Fokina a “great guy” and “great friend,” he knows how high the current standard is.

“We all know that Jannik and Carlos are playing next level tennis,” Joao Fonseca said, adding that the rest of the field is working hard to keep pace.

In a sport that loves to compare rising stars to legends, Fonseca stays grounded. He isn’t chasing labels or trying to be “the next Djokovic.” Instead, he’s focused on being the first Joao Fonseca. That said, are comparisons to legends like Djokovic helpful for young players, or do they create unnecessary pressure? What do you think?