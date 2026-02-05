John McEnroe Breaks Silence on the Potential of Coaching Carlos Alcaraz After Australian Open

Just before the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by parting ways with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Any doubts vanished in Melbourne as Samuel Lopez stepped in seamlessly. Now, with the dust settling, John McEnroe has entered the conversation, making headlines by openly addressing the possibility of joining Alcaraz’s coaching team.

During an interview with El Pais, John McEnroe openly discussed the idea of joining Carlos Alcaraz’s team. He admitted he would be interested in working with the Spaniard after Juan Carlos Ferrero’s departure.

“Those who have heard me comment on the games know that Alcaraz is probably my favourite player. It’s crazy what he is capable of doing on a tennis court, and he’s not even a particularly tall player, maybe he’s half a centimetre taller than me.”

He later expanded on his thoughts. McEnroe suggested that his role would be more supportive than technical if such a move ever happened.

Imago February 2, 2026: 1st seed CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain poses with the The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at a photocall at the Royal Exhibtion Building gardens after defeating 4th seed NOVAK DJOKOVIC in the Men s Singles Final of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. /Cal Media Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc04_ 20260202_faf_c04_011 Copyright: xSydneyxLowx

“Honestly, I would enjoy [working] with either of them (possibly hinting at Jannik Sinner). All I would do would be to pat them on the back and wish them luck before they jumped on the [court]. I don’t know how far I would really have anything to tell them.”

For now, Alcaraz has not announced any further coaching changes. Since Ferrero’s exit, he appears settled and confident with Samuel López leading his team.

That confidence was evident at the Australian Open. Alcaraz made history at the tournament and showed clear appreciation for the people around him.

After the final, Samuel López received a ceremonial plate on court. A similar honour had been given a day earlier to Elena Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov.

Seeing López on that stage meant a great deal to Alcaraz. “It’s very special, and when I saw him there, I was incredibly happy, because I know Samuel has been working toward this moment his entire life.”

Alcaraz described it as a reward for years of dedication. He continued to defend his coach strongly throughout the tournament.

Even after beating Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6, 6-2, he said, “Samu, perhaps, does not get the recognition he deserves because he was not world no. 1 or a top professional tennis player.”

He also addressed outside voices. “People have tried to suggest many other players as my head coach, and I do not think that’s entirely fair.”

And for McEnroe, meanwhile, continues to praise Alcaraz as his favourite player.

John McEnroe continues praising Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Laver Cup

Even before hinting at a possible role with Carlos Alcaraz’s team, John McEnroe has been outspoken in his admiration for the Spaniard. He has often described Alcaraz as a refreshing force in modern tennis.

Last year, McEnroe returned to the Laver Cup after seven years away as Team World captain. During the event, he joined Steve Weissman and Jon Wertheim at the Tennis Channel desk.

McEnroe spoke glowingly about Alcaraz, the reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion. When asked what makes the young star special, he responded with humour and awe.

“How much time do we got?” McEnroe joked. “I mean, I’ve watched tennis for 50 years or longer… Of all the players I’ve ever watched, at this age, I’ve never seen a player this good and this complete for the last two or three years.”

The former world No. 1 went further in his praise. He called Alcaraz “a breath of fresh air” and highlighted how his style contrasts with today’s power-dominated baseline game.

“Thank God for Carlos Alcaraz and what he’s bringing to the table,” McEnroe said. He emphasized Alcaraz’s attacking instincts and willingness to move forward on court.

“The young kids always want to emulate the big boys,” he added. “I’m hoping that they’re going to look at Carlos and what he does—how he loves to be aggressive and move forward—because we’ve lost a lot of that… But I think that’s going to change because of him.”

Even earlier, McEnroe had offered a bold assessment. He once said, “If Carlos plays his A+ game, there isn’t anyone in the world who can beat him.”

And for now, Alcaraz was initially scheduled to return at the Rotterdam Open next week. However, he withdrew to focus on recovery after a demanding Australian Open run.

The newly crowned champion will instead return at the Qatar Open in mid-February.

With McEnroe continuing his praise and hinting at involvement, the question remains whether such a partnership could happen anytime soon.