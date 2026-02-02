John McEnroe Lashes Out After Fan Pushes for Photo in Awkward Scene: “Go F*** Yourself”

As the Australian Open wrapped up, US commentators began their journey home, including ESPN analyst John McEnroe. But his departure turned chaotic at the airport, where McEnroe went nuclear at a young Australian fan who refused to leave him alone, turning a routine exit into a fiery flashpoint.

At the airport, a man tried to take a photo with John McEnroe as confusion unfolded. While walking, a blurred-face fan approached him for a picture. McEnroe reacted sharply and said, “Will you stop? Stop. Jesus Christ.” He then added, “Not right now, mate!”

The fan continued to follow and asked, “Can I get a photo at least?” McEnroe responded firmly but briefly, saying, “Hold on, wait a sec.”

Later, at the parking area, McEnroe was taking his bags out of the taxi he had used to reach the airport. The same fan stayed nearby and watched him unload his luggage.

The fan then asked, “Do you need a hand for any of your bags?” McEnroe replied directly, “I need you to stay away from me, okay?”

