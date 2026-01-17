John McEnroe Questions Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer’s Take After Novak Djokovic’s Bold PTPA Split

In a twist few saw coming, Novak Djokovic’s sudden exit from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has reopened old wounds within tennis politics and placed renewed scrutiny on the choices Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal made when they opposed his breakaway movement. Tennis legend John McEnroe, never one to mince words, has stepped forward to defend Djokovic, insisting the Serb’s intentions were justified from the start despite the backlash from some of the sport’s biggest icons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Djokovic co-founded the PTPA with Vasek Pospisil in September 2020, presenting it as an independent platform to amplify the voices of lower-ranked and marginalized players. It was meant to challenge what he believed were decades of structural imbalances in the sport. Last year, the organization took an aggressive stance in 2025, filing lawsuits against the ATP, WTA, and ITF – accusing them of “anti-competitive practices” and “abusive restraints.” But Djokovic later admitted he wasn’t comfortable with the legal tone, saying he felt some wording was “too strong.”Hence, he decided to split with PTPA. Recently, John McEnroe admitted he was a bit surprised by Novak Djokovic’s decision.

“It came practically out of nowhere. I’m not even sure if it’s a union or an association — and the difference between the two terms is huge and leads to a whole other political debate about the actual impact.” He also raised questions about whether it’s possible to be a member of ATP and PTPA at the same time. Further on, McEnroe added, “All this additionally shows that the players are not at the table in the way they should be, because they are too divided. This is another example of how the whole situation seems to have caught Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer off guard. I don’t know what will happen next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the American legend, the bigger issue is fragmentation, not just within the PTPA but across all governing bodies. “Tennis is too fragmented. Even PTPA was fragmented from the start, because there is already ATP. It’s a problem about 45 years old.” John McEnroe also highlighted how, even in his earlier days, they tried to improve the position of the players, to secure better deals with the Grand Slam tournaments, and to be equal participants, even partners.

Imago Internationaux de tennis de Roland Garros 2023. Village Jour 9 Celebrities At The 2023 French Open Day Ten PARIS, FRANCE JUNE 06 John McEnroe attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 06, 2023 in Paris, France. 293098 2023-06-06 Paris France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMPPx STAR_293098_051 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIMAGO/MPPx 0258992684st

As per his statements, the players have never been treated fairly, which is why the ATP was founded in the first place. Now, with the exit of Novak Djokovic, the tennis world is left with a few uncomfortable questions. But the biggest of them is: Can the PTPA remain relevant without Djokovic? Time will tell! But why did Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal oppose PTPA?

ADVERTISEMENT

What did Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal say to Novak Djokovic’s initial PTPA proposal?

When Novak Djokovic unveiled the PTPA in 2020, he expected resistance. But perhaps not from two of the sport’s most respected voices. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal publicly challenged the proposal, arguing that division, not reform, was the real threat to tennis. Nadal was firm and articulate when responding to Djokovic’s breakaway initiative. He argued that meaningful change came from unity, not fragmentation:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Just because they created this organization doesn’t mean they help tennis more than other players who believe in the usual structure… If we compare the earnings of five, six, seven, or eight years ago to today, it is clear that we have significantly reduced the gap between the lowest-ranked and the best players. We know that we have to continue working on this, but we do not consider that another organization is necessary.”

Since it was during the pandemic period, Nadal insisted that these are times to be calm and work together in the same direction. He felt it was time for unity, not for separation. Roger Federer then backed Rafael Nadal almost instantly, posting a message on social media that reinforced the same concerns.

“I agree @RafaelNadal. These are uncertain and challenging times, but I believe it’s critical for us to stand united as players and as a sport to pave the best way forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite facing resistance from his greatest rivals, Novak Djokovic had chosen to stay diplomatic. He said that he would love to have Roger and Rafa on board, but having said that, he also understands that some of them have different opinions and they don’t think the time is right. Years later, as Djokovic steps away from the PTPA entirely, both Federer’s and Nadal’s reactions to the formation of this organization have once again come to the limelight. What are your thoughts on Djokovic’s decision to part ways with PTPA, though?