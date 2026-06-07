John McEnroe’s Commentary Blunder Has Fans Calling for Jim Courier’s Return At French Open: “It’s Painful”

John McEnroe’s commentary tenure is full of broadcasting snafus. The former World No.1, known for his temper on court, has often brought the same flair to broadcasting, drawing backlash from fans. The French Open men’s singles final between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli was no exception, as Johny Mac was at it again, creating utter chaos that saw fans calling for the broadcaster to replace him with another renowned American commentator.

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During the final between Zverev and Cobolli, McEnroe was heard mispronouncing the German’s name and talking during play, which is against broadcasting etiquette. However, this is not the first time that the eight-time Major champion has made a mess of players’ names. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Botic Van de Zandschulp, and Iga Swiatek have all been casualties of McEnroe’s faulty pronunciations during his commentary stints. However, to keep up with such shenanigans during a Slam final has rubbed the fans the wrong way, who have made known that Jim Courier would have been their commentator of choice.

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USA Today via Reuters Jul 3, 2023; London, United Kingdom; John McEnroe and Chris Fowler in the ESPN booth on Centre Court during the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Pedro Cachin (ARG) match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Mispronouncing names is not the only transgression of McEnroe that has been highlighted in the commentary box. The American is infamous for not doing his homework on players and dismissing players on commentary, even though they are well-established names. Such an instance occurred when he was commenting on a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nicolas Jarry at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he dismissed Jarry as an unknown player, even though the Chilean was ranked in the Top 30 at the time.

The former World No. 1 also received flak during his commentary on the match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon in 2022. In a match where tempers flared, McEnroe called Kyrgios’s behavior disrespectful. Fans were quick to remind McEnroe that he himself was one of the bad boys of the sport, whose on-court antics were on par with those of the modern player.

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Given McEnroe’s track record as a commentator, it was no surprise that fans were tired and critical of the American’s role during the final of the French Open.

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Fans Lash Out at John McEnroe

Fans vented out their frustrations at McEnroe’s commentary glitches, with one fan calling out the American’s habit of mispronouncing the names of the players, which was not fair to the athletes who deserved to have their names pronounced correctly on the day they could attain one of the biggest prizes in tennis. They even called for the other commentators, like Andre Agassi or Jim Courier, who have been reliable on this front.

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“I don’t think I can take 3+ hours for John McEnroe saying Za-ver-ev Why?? @TNTSportsUS you could have had Jim Courier & Andre Agassi in your booth today. That’s malpractice Zverev is likely to win his first slam today, he deserves to have his name pronounced correctly”, said one fan.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, urging McEnroe not to talk between the points. “Please! Please! Someone tell McEnroe that he is NOT to talk during play. PLUS! Someone tell him how to properly pronounce Zverev’s name. It’s painful listening to him”, said the fan

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Jim Courier is one of the most respected broadcasters in tennis in the modern day and age, with fans often showing their love for the American’s insight on the sport. That is why it was understandable that a whole host of fans hoped it would be Courier rather than McEnroe on commentary. In contrast, some people got Courier’s voice because the broadcaster had divided the labor by location. “Thankfully, we’ve got Jim Courier on TNT Sports in the UK. He’s one of the best!” said one fan.

Other fans emphasized that the American himself would not be impressed if someone else messes up while pronouncing his name. “Agreed! Mac is just awful You know that johnny would lose his mind if anyone mispronounced his name”, said the fan.

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Lastly, another fan also pointed out that it was not only Zverev but also Cobolli whose name McEnroe was getting wrong in commentary. “2+ hours of listening to John McEnroe pronounce cobolli wrong just kill me now”, pointed out the fan.

Grand Slam finals are marquee contests, and it is understandable from the fans’ perspective that they feel frustrated at not being able to listen to the expert they favor or love.