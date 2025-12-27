Juan Carlos Ferrero Breaks Silence on Why He and Carlos Alcaraz Haven’t Spoken Yet

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s unexpected split before the 2026 season sent ripples across the tennis world. Even pundits quickly questioned how Alcaraz would fare without his longtime mentor as he defends the world number one spot. Now, with the new season approaching, Ferrero has finally explained why he has not spoken to Alcaraz since their high-profile separation, shedding light on a quiet but telling chapter.

Speaking to Radiogaceta de los Deportes, Juan Carlos Ferrero said he expected his relationship with Carlos Alcaraz to remain friendly after their split. He spoke warmly about the world number one and reflected on their time together. Ferrero made it clear there was respect and appreciation on both sides.

“I’ve learned so much from Carlos. He’s a kid who exudes incredible charisma. He is always very loyal, very honest, he always tells the truth, he is very hardworking. And I’m leaving happy because when all this settles down, I’m sure we’ll keep talking, reminiscing about many of the things we experienced together, and we’ll remain friends.”

Despite those words, Ferrero confirmed that he has not yet spoken to Alcaraz since their separation. He explained that timing played a key role. The former world number one felt it was important to give the young star space during a crucial training phase.

“We haven’t spoken yet because he needs to be calm now so he can train. And when things settles down, we’ll talk and everything will be fine.” Ferrero suggested there was no bitterness and stressed that future communication would come naturally.

However, the timing of the separation made the decision even more striking. Carlos Alcaraz is just 22 and has worked with Juan Carlos Ferrero for most of his tennis life. Their partnership began when Alcaraz was still a teenager. He started training with the former world number one at the age of 15 at Ferrero’s academy, located about an hour from his home in Murcia.

Ferrero was drawn into the project by Alcaraz’s agent, Albert Molina. Molina had spotted Alcaraz when he was only 11 and later convinced international sports agency IMG to manage him. Ferrero committed fully, viewing Alcaraz as a long-term investment rather than a short-term gamble. Over the years, he carefully shaped the youngster’s development.

At 45, Ferrero played a central role in Alcaraz’s rise to the top of the sport. He guided him into the professional ranks and helped him mature on and off the court. Under Ferrero’s guidance, Alcaraz went on to win all six of his Grand Slam titles and establish himself as the dominant force of his generation.

The split came shortly after a moment of celebration. Just over a month earlier, Alcaraz had marked finishing the season as year-end world number one with Ferrero and his team at the ATP Finals.

Even after losing the Turin final to Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz showed no signs of change. He spoke about reviewing his game in the offseason.

The separation, however, raised eyebrows and confirmed that deeper reasons were at play.

Contract disputes emerged as the primary cause behind the separation

A few days ago, Ferrero spoke to Spanish outlet Marca about how things changed after the season ended. He explained that the main problem revolved around contract talks.

“It’s true that when a year ends, certain contractual matters have to be reviewed. And as with any new contract, looking ahead to the following year, there were certain things we didn’t agree on. As in any negotiation, one side pulls one way, and the other pulls the opposite way. Carlos’s camp looks out for what’s best for him, and I look out for what’s best for me. There were certain issues on which we couldn’t reach an agreement.”

The situation appeared more surprising given their shared success. Despite guiding Alcaraz to six Grand Slam titles and the world number one ranking, Ferrero reportedly waited two weeks for a renewal offer after his previous contract expired in late November. When the offer finally arrived, he was allegedly given only two days to read and sign it.

Reports also suggest Ferrero made a counteroffer. That proposal was said to have been rejected. These developments added strain to a relationship that had already faced challenges behind the scenes.

Sources indicate the split also involved tensions with Alcaraz’s family. In February 2023, Ferrero and Alcaraz’s father had a heated argument. The dispute followed Ferrero’s decision not to travel on the South American tour.

Earlier signs of strain appeared in a documentary released last year. While their bond looked strong, it sometimes resembled a father-son dynamic. At times, that closeness appeared to create friction.

In the series, Ferrero showed frustration with Alcaraz’s focus during certain periods. He also questioned the player’s decision to travel to Ibiza after winning the French Open in 2024. The trip went against advice from both Ferrero and agent Albert Molina.

Later, after Alcaraz won this year’s US Open, Ferrero praised his development. He described the performance as the best of the player’s career and highlighted his growing maturity.

As the new season approaches, Alcaraz will return at an exhibition match against Jannik Sinner in South Korea. He will then head to the Australian Open. He has also trained with Flavio Cobolli at his academy.

Carlitos has already shown he can win without Ferrero in his corner. Whether he can sustain that dominance remains to be seen.