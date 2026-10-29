Juan Carlos Ferrero Confirms New Tennis Partnership After Alcaraz Split

Known for his blunt assessments of a player’s game style and for earning the title of strict disciplinarian, few would have associated former World No. 1 and current tennis coach Juan Carlos Ferrero with building suspense. However, that is what the Spaniard seems intent on doing, as fans and the tennis world in general will have to wait until November 9, when the former French Open champion is set to reveal who he will be coaching next.

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“Right now, my goal for next year is to be on the tour,” said Ferrero during an Eurosport.ES interview. “And, well, I can already say that I’ve finalized an agreement with a player. It will be announced on November 9th. Right now, I can’t give any details. Who it will be, whether I’d like to play with them, or not.”

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Interest in who would be Ferrero’s next student stems from the Spaniard’s exceptional track record while he was at the helm of Carlos Alcaraz‘s coaching team. From recognizing the talent of a young teenager to making him a six-time Grand Slam champion by the time he left, Ferrero’s guidance played a massive role in turning Alcaraz into a serial winner on the Tour, while also becoming the youngest World No. 1.

After the much-publicized split with Alcaraz in late 2025, it was Ferrero who set the ball rolling in September, when he announced plans to return as a coach in 2027. Since then, the Spaniard has been tight-lipped about the player’s identity, with speculation running riot, even the name of Jannik Sinner being thrown about by journalists as Ferrero’s next project. Given that he had expressed his desire to coach Sinner and had admired the Italian’s work ethic, this only added fuel to the rumors.

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However, according to The Times, it seems Sinner has settled on Magnus Norman to join his coaching team, which puts Ferrero out of the running. Even the Spaniard dismissed the notion clearly when asked about it during the Eurosport interview.

“I’ll pass on that,” said Ferrero when asked about the potential of joining Sinner’s team. “That’s something I’ll keep to myself. Maybe in the distant future I can talk about it. But right now it’s not a possibility.”

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While Sinner-Ferrero no longer feels like a realistic possibility, the Spaniard did have glowing words of appreciation for his compatriot Rafael Jodar, which might indicate a possible linkup.

Juan Carlos Ferrero Had High Praise for Rafael Jodar

Rafael Jodar’s name has been associated with Ferrero since the Spaniard made the flashy announcement of coming back on the Tour. The veteran hinted at the possibility in recent months, and his comments about Jodar during the Eurosport interview will do little to stop the rumors.

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“Yes, Rafa is having a truly impressive year, with a meteoric rise, without a doubt,” said Ferrero. “And, as we mentioned before, he has a fantastic relationship with his father. His father has managed it perfectly so far, and today it’s worthy of admiration and congratulations to them both. I think he’s a young man with a very high ceiling, who’s going to aspire to great things.”

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Ferrero’s words have merit, given Jodar’s performances. The 20-year-old has played in three Tour-level finals this season, winning his maiden title in Marrakech. The young Spaniard has shown that he can bring his best against the highest-quality opposition, reaching the Masters 1000 final in Shanghai, and the semifinals of the Masters events in Montreal, and the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome.

Jodar was also a force to be reckoned with at the French Open this year, reaching the quarterfinals and making his mark on the Grand Slam stage. Given his nationality and the stage of development he is at as a tennis player, the World No. 11 fits the profile Ferrero desires for his next coaching assignment. Should the partnership come into play, the 20-year-old will have to buy into Ferrero’s disciplinarian approach, which was reportedly a concern when the latter’s partnership with Alcaraz ended.