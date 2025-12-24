Juan Carlos Ferrero Finally Reveals Why His Partnership With Carlos Alcaraz Ended

One week after the stunning split between Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero was revealed, the story has taken a decisive turn. After seven years together, Alcaraz announced Ferrero’s departure in an emotional post, with the coach echoing the message shortly after. The shock rippled across tennis, and now, as speculation peaked, Ferrero has finally shared the true reason behind the separation.

Juan Carlos Ferrero spoke openly about his relationship with Carlos Alcaraz in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca. He also addressed the arrival of Samuel Lopez to the coaching team. Ferrero made it clear that results and personal dynamics were never an issue during their final season together.

“I think the year has been very good in terms of results, and the relationship between the two of us has been spectacular all year,” Ferrero said. He stressed there were no conflicts. “We haven’t had any arguments at any point.” He explained that Lopez’s arrival helped refresh the environment and strengthen the team dynamic.

Ferrero revealed that continuity was the original plan. “Samuel’s arrival has brought a breath of fresh air to the team, allowing the relationship to last in the future,” he said. “It’s been a very good year, and when it ended in Turin, it’s true that we all had the idea that we were going to continue.”

However, circumstances changed after the season ended. “Then what happened, happened, and we went our separate ways,” Ferrero explained. “But initially the idea was to continue, and that’s why I said so in the statement.” He clarified that nothing shifted overnight.

The core issue centered on contract discussions. “It is true that when a year is over, certain things have to be seen at the level of contracts,” Ferrero said. He added, “Looking ahead to next year, there were certain things we didn’t agree on.”

Ferrero explained that both sides acted in their own interests. “From Carlos’ entourage, they think of the best for him and I from mine think of the best for me,” he said. He admitted talks never happened. “It may be that they could have been saved if we had sat down to talk, but in the end we have not sat down and we have decided not to continue.”

Under Ferrero, Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles and became world number one. He enjoyed his strongest season this year, winning majors in Paris and New York. Alcaraz now turns to the Australian Open, where he can complete the Career Grand Slam.

And in the meantime, Ferrero also addressed whether a future role with Jannik Sinner could happen.

Ferrero addresses whether a sensational move to Jannik Sinner’s team is possible

As discussions evolved, Jannik Sinner’s name entered the conversation. Many believe he could be a natural coaching fit for Juan Carlos Ferrero. The Italian is currently in the final year of his arrangement with Darren Cahill.

Cahill has already announced plans to retire at the end of 2025. However, he confirmed he will remain with Sinner for at least one more season. That decision followed an agreement made at Wimbledon. “I am a man of my word, and we made a pact at Wimbledon. My future is in Jannik’s hands. If he wants, I will stay,” Cahill said.

Ferrero was later asked if he would consider working with Sinner in the future. He made it clear that no immediate move is on his mind. “I’ve adapted my style as much as I could for Carlos,” he said.

Ferrero explained that he needs time away from the tour. “I’m not considering other options at all because I need two or three months of peace and quiet and for the pain to subside.” His focus remains on rest and recovery.

He did leave the door slightly open. “After that, if other possibilities arise, we’ll weigh them up. In the end, it’s been almost eight years nonstop and a lot of time away from home. Being home now is a blessing.”

With Ferrero sharing his perspective, the debate continues. Could a future collaboration with Sinner happen? What do you think?