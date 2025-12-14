Juan Carlos Ferrero Reveals the Moment Carlos Alcaraz Lost His Confidence and How He Pulled Him Back

At just 22 years old, there isn’t much left for Carlos Alcaraz to check off in tennis. The world No. 1 already owns six Grand Slam singles titles, with two trophies at each major, except the Australian Open. Still, the sport has a way of humbling even the best, as his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero recalled after being named the 2025 ATP coach of the year, alongside Samuel Lopez.

Earlier this year, receiving a first-round bye, Alcaraz was stunned by Belgium’s David Goffin in the second round, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. The loss came on the heels of a shocking semifinal exit at Indian Wells, where eventual champion Jack Draper snapped Alcaraz’s 16-match winning streak at the ATP Masters 1000 event in the California desert. Understandably shaken, the 22-year-old leaned on his coach, who made sure he was there to lift his spirits.

In a recent interview, Ferrero explained just how challenging it was to help Alcaraz rediscover his confidence. According to ATP Tour reports, “Carlos was coming from winning in Rotterdam, where he had done very well, but in Indian Wells and Miami, he lost a little confidence,” Ferrero revealed.

Ferrero and López have been right by Carlos Alcaraz’s side this season as he worked his way back to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. It capped off a year in which Alcaraz finished as the tour’s most decorated player, winning eight titles, highlighted by triumphs at Roland Garros and the US Open, along with ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Monte Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati.

So, watching him struggle with a loss was something his coaches were no longer used to seeing, which is why Ferrero opened up about how he helped pull Alcaraz back after a dip in confidence.

“It was a difficult time, not for fitting defeat but for how. He left a little touched by the tournament and on the way back we had a talk,” Ferrero explained. “On many occasions we are talking to him, but when you really see him more irascible or weak at some point in the season, he always talks a little more from the psychological and friendship aspect, more than as a coach.”

And honestly, the loss clearly hit hard for the six-time Grand Slam champion. “It was a poor level from me,” Alcaraz admitted after suffering his first loss of the season to a player outside the Top 30 of the PIF ATP Rankings, dropping his record to 9-1. “I just wanted to play better. After the first set, I thought I was going to be better. He played well, he played good tennis. My level didn’t increase.”

Still, Alcaraz has shown time and again that he knows how to take care of his mental health and bounce back from tough moments. Recently, he even shared a top-secret insight, revealing the one habit that makes him unstoppable on court. So what is it, you ask?

Carlos Alcaraz reveals why enjoyment is his secret weapon on court

Last week, popular host Ben Johnson sat down with Carlos Alcaraz for an off-court interview that later appeared on Instagram. When asked what it feels like to be at the very top of the sport, Alcaraz gave his honest take.

“It feels good, to be honest. It’s a great sport to be and the sport that I was looking for,” Carlos Alcaraz said. The 22-year-old then shared the one thing that keeps him going every single time he steps on the court.

Johnson pointed out something fans see in every match: Alcaraz is almost always smiling, after big winners, after missed chances, and even in the most tense moments. So when asked how important that mindset is, the Spaniard made it clear that enjoyment comes first.

“The first thing you gotta do is enjoy what you’re doing,” he said, explaining that no matter the score, he focuses on appreciating the chance to play.

For Alcaraz, the result doesn’t change the feeling. He enjoys great points, accepts tough moments, and stays grateful just to be on a tennis court. At only 22, he already understands what many athletes learn much later: rankings and trophies come and go, but joy is what truly keeps a player connected to the game.