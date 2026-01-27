Juan Carlos Ferrero Reveals Why “It’s Hard” Watching Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open

For the first time in six years, Juan Carlos Ferrero is watching Carlos Alcaraz from a distance at the Australian Open, removed from the daily grind of coaching. Unlike 2024, when injury kept him away but still involved, this absence is final, following their December split, leaving the former mentor reflecting from afar as the world No.1 marches on in Melbourne.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with the TenGolf, Juan Carlos Ferrero was asked about Carlos Alcaraz and his current form at the Australian Open. Ferrero admitted it has been emotionally difficult watching from afar. “It’s hard when you watch him compete, and you see all your team that’s there in the chair,” he said, reflecting on his unfamiliar role away from the box.

The 2003 French Open champion has been closely tied to Alcaraz’s Grand Slam journey since the Spaniard made his major debut in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not easy what it feels like. I’m happy with how he’s playing and the fact that he hasn’t lost a set in the competition yet. He is at a great level, congratulations, and may he continue at his best,” Ferrero added.

Imago Carlos Alcaraz ESP Australian Open 2026, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. *** Carlos Alcaraz ESP Australian Open 2026, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

In Melbourne, this marks a new chapter for Alcaraz. It is his first Grand Slam without the coach who guided him through his entire professional career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel López has now taken charge of Alcaraz’s coaching team. The main objective for the season is clear. Winning the Australian Open remains the only Grand Slam title missing from Alcaraz’s résumé.

The separation between player and coach came as a major surprise in the tennis world. In December, Carlos Alcaraz split with Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven years together. During that time, they captured 24 tour-level titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The world No.1 officially announced the news on December 17 through social media. “It is very difficult for me to write this post,” Alcaraz wrote in Spanish. “After over seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.”

Ferrero later shared his own response. “Today is a difficult day,” he wrote on social media. “One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.”

After ending his collaboration with Alcaraz, Ferrero recently revealed a new professional direction. The former world No.1 is now joining Ángel Ayora’s golf team. Ayora, 21, competes on the DP World Tour and holds an OWGR ranking of No.115.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll be working together on the mental side of performance and professional development,” Ferrero wrote. The 45-year-old will remain involved with the Ferrero Tennis Academy in Villena, which also includes the Rural Ferrero Hotel and padel courts, as he transitions from tennis to golf while Alcaraz moves forward on his own path.

Carlos Alcaraz addresses Juan Carlos Ferrero’s split ahead of the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz had been coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero since 2018. He joined Ferrero’s academy when he was just 16 years old. The former world No.1 played a major role in shaping his early career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrero guided Alcaraz through his rapid rise on the ATP Tour. In 2022, Alcaraz became the youngest player in history to finish as ATP Year-End No.1. That same year, he won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

As Alcaraz prepared to begin his Australian Open campaign, the absence of Ferrero was a major talking point.

In his pre-tournament press conference in Melbourne, Alcaraz was asked how difficult it felt not having Ferrero by his side. He explained his mindset and confidence in his current setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I just built my team, which is the same as I’m having, you know, last year, except with Juan Carlos,” Alcaraz said. He stressed continuity and trust within his camp.

“We decide to do it. I’m just having plenty of confidence of the team that I have right now,” he added. He also highlighted the positive lead-up to the tournament. “I’m just, as I said, the practices has been really well. I’m just feeling well.”

The split was reportedly linked to disagreements over annual contract renewal. When asked directly about the decision, Alcaraz offered a calm and reflective response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, it is something we just decided. You know, I think chapter of life, there is a time that has to be end,” he said. “We closed this chapter in mutual. We, as I said, both are still friends, good relationship.”

Now in Melbourne, Alcaraz is focused on the present. He is set to face home favorite Alex de Minaur. The tennis world is watching closely to see if the Spaniard can reach the Australian Open semifinals without Ferrero in his corner.