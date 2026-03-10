Juan Carlos Ferrero Sends Clear Message on Carlos Alcaraz Surpassing Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz has already captured seven majors, becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam after his 2026 AO triumph. Yet chasing the towering 24-title benchmark of Novak Djokovic still feels like a monumental task. Now, former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has weighed in on whether Alcaraz can eventually eclipse the Serbian legend’s Grand Slam tally.

Ferrero was recently asked whether Alcaraz could one day become the player with the most Grand Slam titles in history. He answered the question during an interview with El Cafelito.

Ferrero shared his belief that Alcaraz has the potential to reach that milestone. He said, “I would love for him to do it. I have always thought that if he works well, he can achieve it,”.

He also spoke about the importance of discipline in a long career. According to him, discipline becomes crucial when motivation naturally drops over time. “The key will be that when motivation drops, discipline will guide him. That’s what Novak has done brilliantly throughout his career.”

He continued describing the challenges that players face as their careers progress. “At the beginning, everything is enthusiasm, but there comes a time when you lose some freshness, and that’s where work and discipline take charge.”

Ferrero also compared Alcaraz’s playing style with members of the famous Big Three. He believes the Spaniard shares qualities with each of them.

Speaking about Roger Federer, Ferrero highlighted Alcaraz’s shot-making ability. He said, “The class that Carlos has, that ability to hit any shot, is comparable to Federer,”.

Ferrero also mentioned similarities with Djokovic. He added, “From Novak, he has the grit in the background and how smart he is at covering gaps and anticipating where the opponent will hit.”

He then talked about Rafael Nadal and the mentality Alcaraz shows on court. “From Rafa, he has the mindset, that permanent belief that he can win, that he has to fight until the end. He has always admired Nadal a lot for that.”

Alcaraz himself has already spoken openly about his ambition to break records. In a 2024 interview with the BBC, he discussed Djokovic’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

His answer was clear and confident. “Yes, of course. I am an ambitious guy. I know it is almost impossible to break Novak’s records but I’m playing tennis for myself, for joy and I want to do great things. I want to be part of tennis history.”

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is enjoying a strong season in 2026. His recent win at the BNP Paribas Open against Arthur Rinderknech continued his impressive run. The victory extended his unbeaten start to the season to 14-0. Earlier in the year, he also won the Australian Open and the Qatar Open in Doha.

As the numbers keep growing, comparisons with Djokovic are becoming more common. Many in the tennis world now wonder whether Alcaraz can one day challenge the Serbian’s historic record.

Novak Djokovic shares if Carlos Alcaraz can break his 41-match winning streak

Back in 2011, Novak Djokovic began the tennis season with an incredible winning run. The Serbian star went on a remarkable 41-match unbeaten streak.

That historic streak finally ended in the semi-finals of the French Open in June. The run remains one of the most memorable starts to a season in tennis history. Now Carlos Alcaraz is building an impressive streak of his own. The Spaniard has started the year with 14 straight wins.

Alcaraz knows matching Djokovic’s record will not be easy. Before his opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, he spoke about the challenge.

He said, “Obviously, I know that 41, Novak holds the record. I’m gonna say you don’t realise how difficult it is until you’re chasing that, because, you know, all right, 41, it’s not that much, but then you’re like 12 on, it’s like, s***, it’s like four or five more tournaments, the biggest tournaments in the world.”

However, despite the difficulty, Djokovic believes the young Spaniard has the ability to achieve great things. The 24-time Grand Slam champion shared his thoughts about Alcaraz’s potential.

Djokovic added “He can do it. He has everything that you need to have in terms of the game, in terms of the adaptability to different surfaces, and level of fitness and recovery that he has shown and matured over the years,”.

The Serbian legend also highlighted one important factor for long winning runs. According to him, staying physically healthy is the key.

He added, “He needs to keep his body healthy. If he keeps his body healthy, I mean, he’s so good that he can win any tournament he plays on. So you never know. He’s been doing some historic things in our sport from such a young age.”

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will look to extend his winning run at Indian Wells. His next challenge will come against Casper Ruud on March 12.

Do you think the Spaniard can continue making history and chase the record once set by Novak?