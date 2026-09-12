“Just Made the Sacrifices”- Ben Shelton’s Father Reflects on Huge Personal Loss After Son’s Historic US Open Win

Emotions ran high on what was a historic Friday night for Americans. In an all-American US Open semifinal, where both players had their fathers coaching them from the sidelines, 23-year-old Ben Shelton defeated veteran Frances Tiafoe to book his spot in the US Open final. For Bryan Shelton, Ben’s father, the moment meant more because he had lost his mother, Regina, earlier this year.

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In a post-game press conference, Bryan Shelton, a former player himself, spoke about the impact of his parents on him and his son, Ben.

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“Moms are special,” said Bryan Shelton (via @usopen on X). “My mom, super special… just a special lady who gave her kids opportunities to do things that they were passionate about, and I was passionate about playing tennis at a young age, and she supported that, and my dad did too, even though it was a little bit begrudgingly, because you know, lower middle class, and not a lot of money to try to do this at a high level. It’s super expensive, and my mom just made the sacrifices to make it happen.”

As Shelton remembered his mother’s role in his family’s life, a warm smile embraced his face.

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“I won’t get into all the details, but it wasn’t easy,” the 60-year-old added. “And her being able to impact Ben and his life, and my daughter Emma as well, was great. She was able to pass down some of the same principles and values that she passed down to me. So just nice for Ben to recognize that tonight. And it’s been a tough year for us losing her, losing my coach and mentor Bill Tynn.”

Ben Shelton had just reached his first Grand Slam final, but his thoughts immediately went back home. After beating Frances Tiafoe, the 23-year-old stood on Arthur Ashe Stadium, fighting back tears. His parents had sacrificed plenty, but Shelton knew someone else had started this journey decades earlier.

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“It’s a lot of emotion,” said Ben. “My mom and dad sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today. My dad lost his mom earlier this year. She’s the reason he was able to play tennis. Without her, there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her.”

That connection becomes clearer when you look back at Regina Shelton’s own tennis story.

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She and her mother shared a lifelong love for tennis, and Regina began taking lessons through the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Adult Tennis Program at Brahan Spring Park. After falling for the sport, she enrolled her children in the city’s summer tennis programs. Bryan was among them, eventually building the career that would lead him to coaching his son, Ben, to greatness.

Regina did not stop after embedding tennis into her children’s lives and watching them compete. She spent nearly 10 years serving as an area vice president for Alabama’s USTA chapter. Her work helped support youth tennis in the same community where her family first picked up rackets.

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Bryan eventually reached No. 55 in the world and won two ATP singles titles before becoming a coach. He later guided Florida to the 2021 NCAA men’s title, with Ben playing on that championship team.

That family connection became even stronger when Bryan eventually began coaching Ben full-time. Ben clearly carried that same connection, especially after Regina passed away on March 27 at age 90. Earlier this year, he wrote that without her, he would not be playing tennis at this level.

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So when he reached the final, the emotion went beyond one tennis match. He had just beaten Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 and moved closer to history. But standing there, Shelton was thinking about the woman who first helped put tennis into his family.

“This one’s for her,” he said again, before asking the crowd to return Sunday. For Regina, the racket she picked up in Huntsville had finally reached Arthur Ashe Stadium through her grandson.

Ben Shelton’s Warm Message for Frances Tiafoe

On Tuesday, Frances Tiafoe scripted a stunning comeback against American compatriot Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinal to go from two sets down to winning a five-set thriller. He was seen consoling a heartbroken Michelsen, who was sobbing uncontrollably after the match. But on Friday, it was Tiafoe on that side of the equation.

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Shelton finished the 3-hour, 17-minute battle in triumph to reach his first Grand Slam final, also becoming the first Black American man to reach a US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

But Shelton was quick to look beyond his own achievement after beating someone he deeply respects. The 23-year-old spoke warmly about Tiafoe during his on-court interview after the match.

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“First, on Foe, he’s like a big brother to me, to be honest,” said Shelton. “Every time we get to take this court together, Arthur Ashe, and play each other is super special. This is where we want to be at the tail end of this tournament. This is both of our favorite tournaments in the world, favorite court in the world, and to be able to light it up in front of you guys is the best feeling that there is.”

What made the moment even more meaningful was everything the two Americans had done to make it this far. Shelton had finished his quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, before facing Tiafoe two days later. Tiafoe had also battled back from two sets down against Alex Michelsen to reach the semifinal.

Now, another American tennis milestone sits directly in Shelton’s path. Alexander Zverev awaits him in the final after beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6). Shelton has lost all five of his previous meetings against Zverev, including their straight-sets meeting at last year’s ATP Finals.

But this time, Shelton enters with history already made and another chance waiting on Sunday to become the first American men’s player since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win a Grand Slam title.