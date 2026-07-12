Karolina Muchova Admits Grueling Coco Gauff Semifinal Took a Toll Before Wimbledon Final

Linda Noskova delivered the ultimate Czech-mate to compatriot Karolina Muchova to capture her maiden Grand Slam title. For Muchova, however, the physical toll of her grueling semifinal against Coco Gauff appeared to carry into the Wimbledon final. After falling 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to Noskova, the 29-year-old was honest about the fact that she arrived at the biggest match of her career with less in the tank than she would have liked, having been pushed to the absolute limit just two days earlier.

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Gauff vs Noskova was an epic semifinal in every respect. Muchova beat Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(12-10) in hot London weather over two hours and 35 minutes, which included a diving forehand volley winner, saving a match point in the final tie-break and then battling some abdominal pain before converting her second match point. Muchova said it was a win that was too costly and the recovery window wasn’t long enough.

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“I definitely felt it physically, I was a bit more tired,” the Czech star confessed. “Maybe the nerves too, I really wanted to win today.”

Muchova started slowly, losing the first set 6-2 to Noskova in just over 30 minutes, which was below her usual performance level during the tournament. “Today was one of my worse matches, I would say, from this tournament,” the 29-year-old conceded.

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“I played better the other matches, definitely. Starting slow, on the other hand, again credit to Linda, she played pretty well and made it tough.” It was a candid admission from a player who had beaten three Grand Slam champions in Barbora Krejcikova, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff on her way to the final, only to run out of gas at the last hurdle.

On the other hand, her 21-year-old opponent didn’t have a grueling semifinal to go through. She was up against 12th seed Marta Kostyuk. Noskova defeated the Ukrainian in just one hour and 19 minutes with a straight-set victory. The straightforward semifinal hurdle certainly helped Noskova to bring her 100% on the court against Muchova in the finals.

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Imago L-R. Linda Noskova CZE und Karolina Muchova CZE stehen am Netz und posen fuer ein Foto, Endspiel, Finale, Damen Einzel, Ladies Singles Tennis – Wimbledon 2026 – Grand Slam ITF / ATP, Tennis Herren / WTA, Tennis Damen – AELTC – London – – Great Britain – 11 July 2026. *** L R Linda Noskova CZE and Karolina Muchova CZE stand at the net and pose for a photo, Final, Women s Singles, Wimbledon 2026 Grand Slam ITF ATP WTA AELTC London, Great Britain, July 11, 2026 Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

When discussing fatigue, Muchova didn’t use it as an excuse. Instead, she claimed it to be something that defined the whole match. Trailing early in the second set but holding an advantage in a key game, she made a tactical error that she handed Noskova the initiative. “In the first game of the second set, up an advantage, I went for a forehand down the line and hit it back cross-court instead, she smashed the pass,” Muchova explained. “If I take that game, it probably feels different from the start.”

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It was a small margin, the kind that separates champions from runners-up, and one she will likely replay for some time given how close the second set ultimately became. Muchova recovered and took that set 7-5, saving five championship points, but the early damage in the match was already making her chase another mountain on the back of a brutal semifinal, which proved to be decisive in the end.

“I will come back”: Karolina Muchova vows to chase the title again

If there was resolve to match the disappointment, it came through most clearly when Muchova turned to face her player box during the runner-up speech. She didn’t spend the time looking back on what had passed, but instead took advantage of the occasion to thank all the people who had supported her through a challenging fortnight and make a vow to do better in the future.

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“When I look to my corner I had all my friends and family who canceled their plans for me today, I appreciate them a lot,” she said. “And my team who have been putting up with me these past weeks, pushing me and keeping me positive.”

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“I will be fighting. I want the trophy. I hope I get the chance to be in the final again. I will come back,” Muchova declared.

Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 6, 2021 Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber REUTERS/Paul Childs

The words have a special meaning for a 29-year-old who has been held back by injury multiple times in her career. Reaching a second Grand Slam final after her 2023 Roland Garros defeat is proof the level is there, and she is far from done chasing a maiden Grand Slam title.

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Muchova will climb three places to a career-high ranking of world No. 6, sitting just above the newly crowned Wimbledon Champion Linda Noskova at No. 7. She also stands fourth in the race to the WTA Finals, putting her in a strong position to reach the season-ending championships.

The hard-court season in North America is on the horizon, setting the stage for the US Open. Karolina Muchova departs London after a challenging final defeat, yet with ample evidence and confidence that a Grand Slam title remains firmly within her reach.