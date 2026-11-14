Karolina Muchova Forced to Withdraw From WTA Finals Match After Sudden Health Issue

After suffering defeats in her opening two matches, Karolina Muchova didn’t even make it to the court for her final group stage game at the WTA Finals. Having already been eliminated from the tournament, she was scheduled to take on Mirra Andreeva in her last match of the season. But an illness prevented Muchova from playing, and this led to a last-minute withdrawal, which left the WTA scrambling for her replacement.

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Turns out that the Czech had to pull out of her match due to gastrointestinal issues. While this was definitely not the way Muchova was looking to end the year, she was satisfied with the way her 2026 season went.

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“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from today’s match due to gastrointestinal issues,” she said in a statement. “It’s not how I wanted to end my season, but there’s a lot to be proud of, and I’m already looking forward to next year.”

This was just the second time Muchova qualified for the WTA Finals. She had previously done so in the 2023 season as well, but wasn’t able to participate in the tournament due to a wrist injury. Despite not racking up any victories in the year-end event, the season still turned out to be a big success for Muchova.

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The 30-year-old lifted two tour-level titles and reached the Wimbledon final, where she came up short against her compatriot Linda Noskova. She also achieved a career-high ranking of No. 6 during the season and got the opportunity to play doubles alongside a returning Serena Williams at the Berlin Open.

Imago TENNIS UNITED CUP SYDNEY, Karolina Muchova of Team Czechia celebrates a point in her quarter-final women s singles match against Jasmine Paolini of Team Italy during day eight of the 2025 United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Friday, January 3, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMARKxEVANSx 20250103165925831128

However, Muchova’s form dipped after Wimbledon due to physical problems. She had to undergo surgery after her grueling campaign at the SW19, and this ruled her out of the majority of the North American swing. She recovered in time for the US Open, but was knocked out by Emma Navarro in the third round. The Czech then had a decent campaign at the China Open, but wasn’t able to make it past the quarterfinals.

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Muchova was eliminated after suffering a one-sided 6-3, 6-0 defeat to Nikola Bartunkova. Things didn’t get any better at the Wuhan Open as Diana Shnaider defeated her 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 16. So, Muchova clearly wasn’t at her best as she arrived at the WTA Finals. She gave a tough fight to Aryna Sabalenka in the opening match, but the Belarusian proved to be too strong and won 7-6, 7-5.

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The World No. 8 was then involved in a grueling clash against Elina Svitolina. A win here could have kept her chances of qualification alive, but the Ukrainian came back from behind to secure a hard-fought 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

It wasn’t a surprise that Andreeva was considered the favorite to win her clash against Muchova, as she had already qualified for the semifinals after winning her first two matches. But the Czech’s unexpected withdrawal led to a major change in the match and resulted in Andreeva playing against her compatriot instead.

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Diana Shnaider filled in as the replacement for Karolina Muchova at the WTA Finals

Shnaider replaced Muchova as the second alternate and played against Andreeva at Indian Wells. While the match was a dead rubber, considering that the 19-year-old had already qualified for the knockouts, Shnaider had a lot to play for. In addition to her alternate fee, she would have received $230,000 for winning the match. However, all her plans were ruined by Andreeva.

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The youngster racked up a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory to finish the group stage with a perfect record. Andreeva is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is looking like the player to beat. Her previous two victories were also pretty one-sided, as she first defeated Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 and then won with the same scoreline against Sabalenka as well.

Having topped Group 2, Andreeva will be taking on Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. This will be the first time the two will meet in a tour-level match, and it is a highly anticipated encounter, mainly because it comes just days after the hot-mic controversy.

Notably, Pegula had come under scrutiny for making questionable remarks about Andreeva while they were practicing at Indian Wells. The WTA was livestreaming all the practice sessions and hadn’t informed the players that the microphones would be on during the time. Thus, the American’s comments were caught on video, and this led to intense backlash.

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While there were expected to be tensions between the two following the incident, they set aside their differences after having a private conversation. With both Andreeva and Pegula being among the highest-ranked players on the Tour, it is hard to predict who will come out on top in their first notable meeting.