Karolina Muchova Shares Major Surgery Update After Latest Withdrawal

Injuries and Karolina Muchova have unfortunately been a never-ending story. After her dream Wimbledon final run, she faced an injury scare, following which the World No. 6 underwent minor surgery. That has now sidelined her for the next big event on the calendar.

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“I had to undergo a small surgery that will keep me off the court for a few weeks,” said Muchova on her Instagram post. “Everything went well, and I’m already working on my recovery. Thank you for all your messages and support. I’ll be back soon.”

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There was no clarification from the Czech regarding the nature and severity of the injury. However, she soon announced that she would be missing the Canadian Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 1, meaning at least a recovery time of two weeks, if not more.

“Sad to be missing Toronto this year. I was looking forward to making my debut there, but recovery comes first,” added Muchova on her Instagram story.

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Even though Muchova has made three appearances at the Canadian Open, all of them have been in Montreal. The Canadian Open is a unique event, as it features two venues that alternate between the men’s and women’s events each year. Muchova’s best run at this event came in Montreal back in 2024 when she reached the fourth round.

However, missing events after making a Major run is nothing new for Muchova. In 2023, the Czech player had a runner-up finish at the French Open and reached the semifinal of the US Open, but missed the first two Majors of the 2024 season due to a right wrist injury. The same injury flared up in her left wrist in 2025, hampering her results as she could not effectively use her two-handed backhand, so she switched to a temporary one-handed slice shot. The two-time Grand Slam runner-up has also been affected by abdominal strains and leg injuries in the past as well.

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Muchova fans would hope the Czech is not out of action for long, as she is in great form, as shown in the fortnight at Wimbledon.

Karolina Muchova Turned It Around at Wimbledon After Four Early Round Exits

Muchova’s all-court game and her ability to be creative with drop shots and slices make her an ideal grass-court player, but the Czech’s Wimbledon record before this year did not reflect it. She reached the quarterfinals at SW19 in 2019 and 2021, but she has suffered four first-round exits in the last four years, some of which were due to injuries.

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However, coming into Wimbledon this year, Muchova won the grass-court title at Bad Homburg and was in better form all throughout the year, having won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Qatar earlier this season. The more important thing was that the Czech was healthy and playing without any injury restrictions, which saw her win the first three rounds at Wimbledon without dropping a set.

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From the fourth round on, Muchova beat three former Major champions in Barbora Krejcikova, Naomi Osaka, and Coco Gauff to reach the final. Her semifinal clash against Gauff was one of the best matches of the event, in which the Czech made a great start by winning the first set but found herself match point down in the third-set tiebreak. The head-to-head was in favor of Gauff, and looked like curtains for the Czech, but a missed volley from the American, following which Muchova won the match with a great lob and a forehand winner.

Muchova’s final against Linda Noskova did not start well for her, as she was almost done when Noskova had won the first set and taken a 5-2 lead in the second set. However, showing her grit, Muchova saved five match points and turned the second set around to win it 7-5. In the end, Noskova was the better player on the day, and Muchova ran out of gas by the end of the third set.

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With her great record at the US Open and seeing her current form, fans of the sport will hope that Muchova makes it to New York healthy, as the Czech has shown what she can do on a tennis court when she is free of injuries.