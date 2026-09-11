Katerina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend Complete Career Grand Slam Together At US Open

Katerina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend have achieved tennis greatness together. The pair defeated Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 at the US Open women’s doubles final. With this win, the two have won their first career Grand Slam together.

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Siniaková and Townsend were already tournament favorites, getting the top seed. The remarkable victory comes after Townsend was initially eliminated from the women’s singles category by Aryna Sabalenka.

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The two initially dropped their first set after losing three games, ending at 5-7. However, they later found their ground in the tournament, taking the next sets 6-0, 6-2 against the Wildcard opponents.

The US Open is also Siniakova’s 13th Doubles Grand Slam and 39th women’s doubles title win. Before this, Siniaková and Townsend won Wimbledon in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025, and the French Open in 2026.

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The pair simply cruised through the US Open. They won all of their matches without dropping a single set until reaching the finals. Therefore, they’ve earned this Grand Slam win with only one set dropped.

Previously, Siniakova has won seven doubles Grand Slams with fellow Czech player Barbora Krejcikova. Furthermore, she won the 2024 French Open with American Coco Gauff.

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The career Grand Slam achievement may sound extraordinary, but there’s even more to it. Before Townsend, only 18 women had achieved it in the Open era. Siniaková, on the other hand, won her first doubles career Grand Slam in 2022 with Krejčíková. Interestingly, it was also by winning the US Open.

Here’s how the champions won their final and what they had to say later on.

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Katerina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend on Grand Slam Win

Katerina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend had a rough start to the match. The unseeded Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery forced several errors on the pair. The two even lost a point, confused over who would take the shot.

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This is how they dropped their very first set of the tournament. However, it would also be their last.

In the second set, Siniaková and Townsend took it to a double break in 15 minutes. They took 10 points straight and eventually won. Krueger and Montgomery were only able to take seven points in the whole set.

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The third set was where the intensity doubled. Montgomery was able to save a break point and, along with it, the first game with a brilliant ace. However, Katerina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend took their gets at the net, which is exactly where they thrive.

The last game was perhaps the most interesting. The teams played a five-deuce game and errors were appearing in Siniakova’s shots as she hit several double faults.

However, Townsend became a godsend for the duo. Her netplay helped save five break-points and when it was time, the team won their final set at 6-2, creating history.

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The pair immediately burst into celebration. Their emotions rippled through the entire stadium as Townsend fell to her knees in disbelief. They’d finally done it and with barely a hitch.

“Big thanks to Taylor. You are really fighting for this one, so I’m just really proud we did it. There were a lot of nerves … Thank you for staying by my side,” She said as the pair received their US Open trophy in front of a loud and excited Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

“Y’all know this is my moment. I’m about to take it,” Townsend said with beaming pride and joy. “But first off, I just want to say thank you to you guys. This atmosphere is so amazing from start to finish of this tournament, you guys have showed up for us, and the doubles has been something that we take a lot of pride in.” She further said, thanking the loud New York crowd cheering for them at their best.

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It was truly a celebration that lit up the whole stadium as the trophy went to its rightful champions.