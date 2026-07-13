Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur Exchange Vows in Intimate Wedding After Wimbledon Heartbreak

Tennis couples always attract headlines, and none more so than the duo of Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur, who got married on July 12. Both players had early Wimbledon exits, and previously hinted that this month would see the end of a one-and-a-half-year engagement phase, which they did in a church in Leicestershire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The entire ceremony took place outside the glare of the mainstream media, with only the closest family members and friends in attendance. Even the common public in the small village had to keep it under wraps, as few of them gathered around the church to get a look at the home girl, Boulter, on her special day. While she looked beautiful in a white gown, De Minaur wore a formal black suit and white shirt, traditional attire for the groom-to-be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony had a tinge of unconventionality as both the bride and the groom arrived together, something that is not the norm. However, their low-key wedding symbolized their low-key relationship, as they came together during the pandemic in 2020. Even though they had been dating for a year, they did not make it public until 2021, when they announced their relationship on an Instagram post on International Women’s Day.

While the couple does share periodic updates about their love life on social media, they are also fan favorites for their on-court achievements. Especially in 2024, the couple really showed their abilities as a doubles team, winning Tour-level titles on the same week. What made it even more significant was that after winning his title in Acapulco, De Minaur made a long flight to San Diego to support Boulter, who also won the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the day was one of joy and happiness, both Boulter and De Minaur were quite somber after their unexpected early losses at Wimbledon this year.

This is a developing story…