Katie Boulter Breaks Silence on Name Change After Marrying Alex De Minaur

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur celebrated a memorable day of their lives as they tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, earlier this month. Following the ceremony, the Briton hinted that she might eventually adopt the Aussie’s surname. Now, that possibility has taken center stage, as the 29-year-old WTA star has finally revealed whether she plans to use de Minaur’s name in the future.

As per journalist Ben Rothenberg, the surname change from the Briton will remain for personal use only. On the WTA Tour, Boulter has decided to continue competing under her maiden name.

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The 29-year-old’s decision mirrors that of fellow Ukrainian WTA star Elina Svitolina. Although the 31-year-old is married to Gael Monfils and goes by Elina Monfils on her social media accounts, she still uses her maiden name in official tournaments.

And before this revelation, Boulter had previously been asked whether marriage would lead to a name change. At the time, the Briton admitted she had not reached a final decision.

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Imago Tennis – 2023 Wimbledon Championships – Week One – Day Five – All England lawn Tennis & Racquet Club, Wimbledon – Friday 7th Mixed Doubles – Alex De Minaur AUS and Katie Boulter GBR vJohn Peers AUS and Storm Hunter AUS Alex De Minaur AUS and Katie Boulter GBR who are dating each other celebrate their victory after the match PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK

“It’s a great question. We’re gonna find out. We’re gonna find out. I don’t know. That decision’s also not been made!” she added. Boulter has already updated her name to Katie de Minaur on X, confirming part of the change.

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However, things remain different on her other social media accounts. She still uses her maiden name on IG and Facebook, although she has added the initials “KDM” to her IG bio.

The couple tied the knot only days after their SW19 campaigns. The WTA star suffered an opening-round defeat to Tyra Caterina Grant, while the Aussie exited in the fourth round after losing to French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli.

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Even before the grass court Slam, the British ace had hinted that the decision was still undecided. She also revealed that she had ordered an England soccer shirt with her own surname printed on the back. “I’m not a De Minaur yet,” she explained about the decision.

Now that Boulter has finally cleared the air over the surname discussion, her attention shifts back to tennis.

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Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur face tough draws at the Citi DC Open

With the wedding celebrations now behind them, both the Aussie and the Briton have been handed difficult draws at the Citi DC Open. De Minaur has been drawn against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round, which promises to be one of the standout matches of the tournament.

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The ATP rankings difference between the two remains 46 places. Yet, it will become a tough challenge for the Aussie considering the Greek has started finding his best level again in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old recently won the Swiss Open, suggesting he is rediscovering his rhythm just before the US Open swing begins. History also favors the Greek ace in this matchup, as De Minaur has lost 12 of their previous 13 meetings between them.

On the WTA side, the Briton has been drawn against American Ashlyn Krueger in the first round at the Washington Open. Krueger arrives with confidence after an excellent SW19 run where she came through qualifying before reaching the fourth round.

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And this will be the fourth meeting between Boulter and Krueger, where the American currently leads their H2H record 2-1.

Now, with married life beginning and the North American hard-court season underway, both players face big tests. Do you think the newlyweds can rediscover their best form and produce strong performances at the joint ATP and WTA 500 event?