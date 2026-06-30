Katie Boulter Left in Tears at Wimbledon Press Conference After Shocking Loss

Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon ended in the cruelest possible fashion — a first-round exit on home soil, in front of her own crowd, in just 66 minutes. The British No. 2 was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Italian qualifier Tyra Grant, who was playing in her first-ever Grand Slam main draw. If that wasn’t enough, the 18-year-old is ranked 172, a whopping 112 places below her British opponent. Boulter had been the sole remaining British singles prospect in SW19 after both Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu had dropped out of the event. Now, she has joined her compatriots in a challenging first week for the host country. Her thoughts at the post-match press conference were reasonably characterized by grief.

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Prior to Wimbledon, Boulter had been optimistic about the coming weeks, saying it would be “the best month of my life, no matter what.” She is due to marry her fiancé, World No. 6 Alex de Minaur, immediately after the tournament. After the loss, when asked if that sentiment had changed, Boulter lost her composure.

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“I think this is the most challenging part about tennis. It’s so difficult to feel satisfied. I think it’s something you keep trying to strive for, but yeah…” she said, her voice trailing off as the tears began. She gathered herself before continuing: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I can assure you it’s going to be the best day of my life in a while. Not today, yeah.”

The loss comes after a solid run-up to the grass season. Boulter reached the semifinals at Queen’s Club this month as a wildcard, recording the best win of her career when she defeated World No. 2 Elena Rybakina in three sets, before lucky loser Donna Vekic ended her run. That form had carried real expectation into Wimbledon.

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The Brit has previously gone deep in the tournament, reaching the third round in both 2022 and 2023, and beat ninth seed Paula Badosa in the first round last year. However, history meant little against the young and fierce Grant, who served superbly and gave Boulter almost nothing to work with from the back of the court. The Italian did not lose a single point on her second serve.

“I think this year I have been building extremely well. I think it’s one of the only weeks in my whole calendar so far I have had a really tough week. Of course, it hurts because it’s Wimbledon. It just hurts more, and it makes it harder for me to deal with and to accept the fact that I didn’t bring my best game out there,” Boulter said.

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There was also uncertainty about whether she and de Minaur would play mixed doubles before the wedding, with the Brit indicating it was unlikely this year, despite the two having paired up at Wimbledon in the past. “I don’t think I’m playing mixed, that I know of. I haven’t had that conversation. He’s on court. I’m playing women’s doubles with Heather Watson,” she said.

De Minaur’s own tournament continues in the singles draw, as he won his first-round bout against Roman Andres Burruchaga comfortably. Boulter will be supporting her fiancé from the stands over the coming days as she has done in the past.

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Boulter seeking a swift bounce back from the loss

Despite the visible emotion, Katie Boulter made it clear that she wouldn’t let the result consume her in the days ahead, particularly with her wedding fast approaching.

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“That is for me to go back and keep building and keep working. It’s tough, because you can sometimes sound like a robot, but it’s the only thing we know what to do. I think if I get wrapped up in this loss, it’s going to be tough. I will allow myself to take a couple of days and look after my head and maybe go back over the match and see what I could have done better,” she said.

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She was also generous in crediting her young opponent for the manner of the defeat. “I have to give credit to her as well. She’s a young girl who’s swinging, playing some fearless tennis. I think she didn’t really give me a look-in. I think maybe a few other players I would have had a few more opportunities on return of serves. I think she served extremely well. I didn’t match that. Yeah, I think it’s a tough day today,” Boulter added.

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It caps a difficult run of results since the turn of the year, which has included an early exit at the Australian Open and a long first-round battle at Bad Homburg, despite a title run in Ostrava in February. For now, Boulter will focus on doubles, and then tennis takes a back seat. The wedding she has been looking forward to all year is still on track to be the highlight of her summer, regardless of how Wimbledon ended.