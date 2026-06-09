Katie Boulter Left Waiting as Harsh Weather Suspends Play at Queen’s Club

Relentless rain has become one of tennis’ biggest disruptors this season, throwing schedules into chaos and forcing players into frustrating waits. Before the start of the French Open, Madison Keys saw her clash with Diane Parry at a WTA 125 final halted by wet weather, a problem that also affected qualifying action at the Roland Garros. Now, with the grass-court swing underway, the storm clouds have followed, leaving the Briton Katie Boulter stranded at the HSBC Championships.

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Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Leylah Fernandez was brought to an early halt after play was suspended for the day on Andy Murray Arena at the Queen’s Club. With the grass becoming increasingly slippery and dark clouds gathering overhead, the chair umpire had little choice but to stop the match in the WTA 500 tournament. At the time of suspension, Fernandez was leading 6-3, 3-3.

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According to the schedule released by the Queen’s club tournament organizers, the match between Boulter and Fernandez will resume on Tuesday. The match is expected to continue after Emma Raducanu’s meeting with Anna Blinkova concludes.

Elsewhere, the weather created significant challenges across West London on the opening day of the tournament. The start of play had already been delayed by more than 2 hours.

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Apart from Boulter’s clash, three matches had initially been scheduled to launch the event. Karolina Pliskova was also affected, having taken a 1-0 lead against McCartney Kessler before being instructed to stop, while British wildcard Harriet Dart managed to play only one point before the game had to stop.

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And rain interruptions have often been an unavoidable part of the grass-court swing for the last couple of years, and this season has been no different.

Similar weather delays have disrupted several matches over the years, once again reminding the tennis players and fans that the British summer can be just as unpredictable as the tennis itself.

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Rain forces suspension of several Wimbledon matches

Last year, the grass court Slam had to deal with more than one weather-related challenge. While extreme heat affected both players and spectators, persistent rain delays also created major disruptions throughout the tournament.

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During one particularly hot spell, the Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz was even seen offering water to fans struggling with the conditions in the stands. The soaring temperatures from the start of the tournament became one of the major talking points of the event.

Rain, however, proved equally troublesome. The match between the Roland Garros finalist Flavio Cobolli and Czech player Jakub Mensik on Court 12 was halted before play was eventually suspended, with the Italian leading by one set.

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Not every match was impacted in the same way though. Jannik Sinner’s clash against Pedro Martinez and Ben Shelton’s face off against Marton Fucsovics continued uninterrupted thanks to the retractable roofs installed on Centre Court and Court 1.

Even two years ago, Wimbledon faced repeated weather interruptions. Matches were suspended for approximately 75 minutes shortly after midday local time.

However, attention has now shifted to today’s order of play, which features another highly anticipated contest. Serena Williams is scheduled to take part in her 1st professional tennis match in nearly four years on Tuesday.

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The 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to partner Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko against 3rd seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

With scheduling already under strain, Katie Boulter’s unfinished match against the Canadian could trigger further delays later in the day. If weather interruptions continue, tournament organizers may face some difficult decisions, and Serena’s long-awaited return could also be affected by the increasingly tricky timetable.