Katie Boulter Turns Heads After She Takes Unexpected Wild Card Amid Home Tournament Snub

For the Briton Katie Boulter, the home grass-court swing has always been the biggest priority, especially after the demanding transition from clay. Playing in the ongoing Eastbourne Open would have been ideal preparation, offering smoother travel and familiar conditions ahead of this year’s SW19. But despite the qualifiers of the WTA 250 having already started, the former British top seed has now taken a surprise step by accepting a Bad Homburg wild card in a bid to get valuable match practice before the grass-court Slam.

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Bad Homburg Open’s official X page recently confirmed that Katie Boulter will compete in the tournament. “ #Boulter is heading to Bad Homburg! The Brit has been awarded a wildcard for the main draw. 👀,” the post read.

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The announcement, however, quickly caught fans by surprise as both the Bad Homburg and Eastbourne begin on the same day, on 20th June. That made Boulter’s decision an unexpected one. Many had assumed the former world No. 23 would remain in Britain for the home event.

Tennis journalist José Morgado also reacted to the news on X. While sharing the post, he wrote, “This is… odd. Boulter has Eastbourne in the UK and yet receives a wild card for Bad Homburg 😅”

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However, Rennae Stubbs, the former doubles world No. 1, soon joined the discussion in the comments. “So wait, you can’t figure out why a player accepted a wildcard into a 500 over having to play qualifying of a 250!????,” she added.

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Her reply quickly pointed towards the difference in tournament status. The Eastbourne Open was downgraded from a WTA 500 tournament to WTA 250 after the WTA 500-level event moved to HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London.

Meanwhile, the Bad Homburg Open has continued to grow. Although it was a WTA 250 event from 2021 through 2023, it has now officially upgraded to WTA 500 status in 2024 and has remained at that level.

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For British tennis fans, however, the decision still felt unusual. Boulter had accepted a main-draw wildcard for the WTA 250 Lexus Nottingham Open as well, which started on 13th June.

However, on 16th June, the two-time Nottingham champion withdrew from the tournament while citing a minor injury as the reason behind her withdrawal.

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Now, the Briton’s attention shifts to Bad Homburg instead. With several of the WTA Tour’s biggest names expected in the draw, Boulter will face a much tougher path in contrast to Eastbourne.

Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva headline the star-studded Bad Homburg Open

The 2026 edition of the Bad Homburg Open features another star-studded field this year. Iga Swiatek, last year’s finalist and the 2025 SW19 winner, and the 2026 Roland Garros winner Mirra Andreeva are both set to begin their grass-court campaigns at the tournament.

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Berlin Tennis Open quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina will also be one to watch as she aims to reach the QF for the first time after falling short in her previous two appearances. Meanwhile, defending champion Jessica Pegula, currently playing at the Berlin Open, is not scheduled to compete this year.

The WTA 500 tournament also includes several other big names. Linda Noskova, Naomi Osaka, Diana Shnaider, who won the competition two years ago, Iva Jovic, and Ekaterina Alexandrova are all part of a strong top-20 field.

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Tennis icon Venus Williams will make her long-awaited singles return, playing her first match since the Madrid Open. After Bad Homburg, she is also set to partner Serena Williams in the SW19 doubles draw.

However, there was one major change before the draw began on June 20th. Elena Rybakina’s late withdrawal promoted 6-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek to the top seed, while Mirra Andreeva now leads the bottom half of the draw.

With so many elite players competing, the Bad Homburg Open promises another highly competitive week before The Championships begin. Boulter will have no easy path, but the WTA 500 tournament also gives her the perfect chance to test herself against some of the strongest names before she heads back to the All-England Club.