Kimberly Birrell Turns Emotional After Beating Friend Maya Joint in WTA Korea Open Final

After having two final heartbreaks in the last two years, it was finally Kimberly Birrell’s time to shine. The Australian got her first title on the Tour with a dominant win at the Korea Open final. However, what added to the occasion was that Birrell had to beat her compatriot and friend, Maya Joint, to win the title, for whom the Australian had glowing praise after the final.

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“Maya, as you can probably tell, it was quite difficult for us today because we’re very good friends, and yeah, you’ve had a tough year,” said Birrell during her on-court speech, visibly emotional. “I know, and I hope you know how proud I am of you and how amazing you are, like I said at the net, and you’re gonna be playing in so many more finals, so keep your head up, and I’ll always be in your corner, always.”

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For Birrell, it was third time lucky, as the Australian had lost her previous two finals at the 2024 Japan Women’s Open and at the 2025 Chennai Open, losing to the likes of Suzan Lamena and Janice Tjen. Against Joint, however, Birrell made no false steps as she played an exceptional final, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Representing the same country, Birrell and Joint are close friends off the court and have played doubles together as well. The two of them paired up for the events in Adelaide and Dubai this year, but had opening round exits at both competitions. However, the Australian team had a decent run at Wimbledon last year, reaching the Round of 16.

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Birrell’s win against Joint was also a special moment for the latter, who has had a poor season so far, having ten first-round exits and six second-round exits in the year. However, Joint recovered her season to a large extent by being 2-0 against a returning Serena Williams. The Australian beat the 23-time Major champion on Center Court at Wimbledon, which was Serena’s first singles match in her comeback. Later Joint would partner with Hao Ching-Chan to beat the Williams sisters on the Arthur Ashe during the US Open.

As for Birrell, this win helps her make her Top-50 debut, with the Australian being currently ranked No.41. Given the torrid time she has had with injuries, this title could well be the launchpad for Birrell’s career, something which she has been striving for since her debut in 2016.

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Kimberly Birrell Had a Tough Time With Injuries

Making her Tour-level debut back in 2016 at 17, a lot was put on Birrell’s shoulders from an early age. She won her first Tour-level match in Brisbane that year, before becoming a member of the Australian Fed Cup Team. Gradually building her success on the ITF circuit, Birrell was also part of the runner-up Australian team at the 2018 Fed Cup.

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However, from 2019 to 2021, Birrell struggled with an elbow injury. She played only 29 matches across the three seasons, winning only 10. However, since her comeback in 2022, Birrell has secured four forty-plus win seasons in a row. She has been active on the ITF Tour, mostly winning five titles in the last four seasons. Her form in the lead-up to the Korea Open was not inspiring, as she had lost six of her last eight matches and made a first-round exit nine times this season.

In Seoul, Birrell hit form, winning her first couple of rounds against the likes of Tamara Zidansek and Ma Yexin in straight sets. She had to come back after being a set down against Katie Volynets in the quarterfinals, before beating Anna Bondar in a tough three-set match in the semifinal. She saved her best for the last, as she broke Joint’s serve six times in the final to win with a dominant scoreline.

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The all-Australian final in Seoul was a great moment for Australian women’s tennis, which has been searching for its next superstar since Ashleigh Barty retired in 2022. However, Birrell will not have much time to celebrate, as the Australian will be in Beijing in a few days, ready to face Aoi Ito in the first round of the China Open on September 30.