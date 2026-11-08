“Know How to Get Around”: Mirra Andreeva Jokes About Unlicensed Driving Confession as She Chases WTA Finals Prize

A Mercedes AMG SL 55. That is what Mirra Andreeva has set her eyes on at the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. Playing at the year-ending championships for the first time, the 19-year-old Russian is eager to get her hands on the stylish automobile, which will come with a lucrative paycheck as well, should she win the title. However, there is one legal snag that might pose an obstacle for the teenager, which she mentioned in a hilarious interview.

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“Even if I don’t have my driver’s license, I know how to drive,” said Andreeva during her pre-tournament press conference. “I know how to get around in the car. It’s not going to be a problem…No, I am not saying that. I am not saying that at all. I have not driven. I just believe in myself that I can drive the car without a driver’s license. But I will not do that. I will only do that when I get the license”

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At 19, Andreeva is eligible for a license in both her home country, Russia, and her country of residence, France, with the World No. 3 having her training base set up in Cannes for the last few years. One would imagine that being a full-time tennis professional would make it difficult for Andreeva to find the time to pass the regulatory tests, which include both theoretical and practical components, should she choose to obtain a driver’s license in France.

Even though she does not own a car yet, Andreeva has a fondness for them. Back when she was competing in the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, the Russian made no secret of her desire to win the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, which was awarded to the event winner. While the teenager fell short against World No.1, Elena Rybakina, in the semifinal, she joked about taking the car for a spin should she win it.

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“If I manage to get to the end of the tournament & win, I’m gonna take this car & I’m gonna go down on the court,” said Andreeva during one of her interviews at the event. “I don’t care if I don’t have a driver’s license.”

Andreeva is not the only one who has a soft spot for the cars. Even Aryna Sabalenka has long been attempting to get her hands on the Porsche in Stuttgart, but the Belarusian lost four finals, narrowly missing her prize. Having been so close so many times, the former World No.1 decided to take matters into her own hands, buying a Porsche herself after losing the 2025 final to Jelena Ostapenko.

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Passing license tests are no joke, as Andreeva will know if she asks Jannik Sinner. Despite having a four-wheeler license, the Italian had to go through four failed licensing tests for a two-wheeler permit, something he admitted in jest during the Wimbledon Ball this year. However, the fifth time was the charm for Sinner, who finally nailed his test, as confirmed by the training school in Monaco in October.

As for Andreeva, the car will just be fuel to her fire as she aims to do well at the prestigious event, where she has qualified for the first time.

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Mirra Andreeva Will Look to Repeat Indian Wells Heroics at WTA Finals

The biggest source of confidence for Andreeva at the WTA Finals will be the Indian Wells venue. The Russian won the WTA 1000 title in the Californian desert in 2025, beating the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka. Her brand of tennis is well-suited to thrive under slower conditions on offer at the venue, making her a genuine title contender for the Finals this time.

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Andreeva has been placed in the same group as Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Muchova, and Elina Svitolina. The Russian has a 2-4 head-to-head record against Sabalenka, but one of her wins against the Belarusian came at the Indian Wells final last year. The World No. 3 has a 1-0 record against Muchova, while having a 1-1 record against Svitolina, with her only win against the Ukrainian player coming at Indian Wells.

Coming into Indian Wells, Andreeva has already seen her name in the news due to the hot-mic controversy over Jessica Pegula’s comments about the Russian. However, the 19-year-old did not let the matter fester, as she and Pegula put everything right with a fun Instagram post, which does show a mature head on Andreeva’s shoulders, something she will need if she has to win the title and the car at Indian Wells.