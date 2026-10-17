“Known Him Since He Was a Little Kid”- Spanish Tennis President Breaks Silence After Rafael Jodar’s Shanghai Outburst

When Rafael Jodar makes headlines, it’s usually for one of two things: his on-court battles with shoelaces or his run-ins with ball kids. This time, it was the latter at the Shanghai Masters, where the Spaniard lost his cool at a ball kid on court and found himself in the middle of another controversy. But as the criticism rolls in, a prominent figure in Spanish tennis has stepped up to defend the youngster, offering a different take on the incident.

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The President of the Spanish Tennis Federation, Miguel Díaz Román, has supported Jodar after the ball kid incident at the Shanghai Masters. He praised the 20-year-old’s character and pointed out that he was ready to apologize for his actions. Instead of letting the incident define the young player, the federation president asked people to remember the person he has known for years.

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Speaking about Jodar, the president wrote on X, “Rafita being so big-hearted with his apologies, I’m telling you, he’s a magnificent person, I’ve known him since he was a little kid.”

The president’s backing comes after Jodar found himself in hot water during his fourth-round clash against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Shanghai Masters. The trouble began when the Spaniard grew frustrated while asking a ball kid for a towel. His words and tone caught chair umpire Edgar Rodríguez’s attention, prompting the official to step in.

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Rafael Jodar was heard saying, “Give me the f****** towel, damn it!” The umpire then gave him a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. When Jodar questioned the decision, Rodríguez explained why he had stepped in.

“I understand, but not like that. Ask me, and I’ll ask him,” the umpire told Jodar. He later added, “I can’t repeat it; you know what you said. I can’t repeat it now. Not like that, we don’t talk to them like that.”

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However, Jodar argued that he had been waiting for a long time and was worried about the delay. He believed the ball kid’s short absence could lead to a time violation. However, the umpire stood by his decision. Jodar then spoke more calmly to the ball kids for the rest of the match.

After his quarterfinal loss to Casper Ruud, Jodar publicly admitted his mistake and added, “After the match, I thought about it, and I shouldn’t have done that to the ball kid.”

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He explained that his frustration with the match had affected his behavior. “I didn’t mean to hurt the feelings of the ball kid or anything. I’ll try not to do it again because that’s not the right way to treat the ball kids, and I respect a lot their job.”

He also accepted that he was not perfect and still had things to learn.

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Following this, the Spanish tennis chief praised Jodar for accepting his mistake and apologizing publicly. He believes people should consider how the player responded to the incident, not just what happened.

Díaz Román also highlighted Jodar’s semifinal run, a career milestone that underscores his rising status on the ATP Tour. “And in the semis of the Masters 1000 Shanghai, the youngest in history. Many years ahead to enjoy him,” Roman stated.

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Jodar builds a promising career amid growing scrutiny

The Shanghai incident has also brought attention to Jodar’s past encounters with ball kids. First, he faced scrutiny at the French Open, where he denied pushing a ball girl after footage showed her falling as she moved out of his way. Then, At Wimbledon, he faced criticism for appearing to ignore a ball girl who retrieved his racket.

Another incident in Washington drew attention when a ball struck him, prompting a visibly unhappy reaction from the Spaniard.

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However, these incidents happened under different circumstances. The Shanghai incident was different from his other encounters with ball kids, because in China, Jodar used language that led to an official warning.

Despite the criticism, Jodar has continued to perform well. His victory over Ruud secured his place in the Shanghai Masters semifinals and showed how much he has improved on the ATP Tour.

Will Rafael Jodar’s apology and continued progress help him move past the controversy and win back the trust of tennis fans?