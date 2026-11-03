“Ladies, Don’t Forget”- Serena Williams Shares Personal Screening Experience to Give Crucial Breast Health Reminder

Breast health deserves attention throughout the year, not just during awareness campaigns. Serena Williams reminded her followers of that message after sharing a personal update about her recent breast examinations. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also revealed why she needs to take extra care during screenings. Her message comes with an important reminder for women to stay informed about their health and make regular checkups a priority.

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On Nov. 2, Serena took to X to share her screening experience. She opened her post with a lighthearted description of the process before explaining why the examinations matter so much to her.

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“A morning full of breast exams. Top on, top off, top on, top off!” she wrote.

Williams also used the post to remind women that breast cancer awareness should not end with October, which is internationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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“I know October is over, but breast cancer awareness should never stop. I have very dense breasts, so I have to be extra thorough with my screenings,” Serena added.

She ended her post with a direct appeal to women, encouraging them to take responsibility for their health.

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“Ladies, don’t forget to prioritize your breast health. Get checked, know your body, and stay on top of your screenings,” the 45-year-old tennis legend concluded.

Her message carried a personal significance. Rather than simply encouraging women to learn more about breast cancer, she shared an experience from her own life to highlight the importance of staying on top of breast health.

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According to the National Cancer Institute, dense breast tissue can make mammograms harder to interpret because both dense tissue and certain cancerous changes appear white on the images. Dense breasts are also associated with a higher risk of developing breast cancer than breasts with less dense tissue.

Her message reinforces the importance of awareness beyond a single month. Breast cancer screening recommendations depend on factors such as age, medical history, and individual risk. Women who have dense breasts can discuss their screening options with their healthcare providers to understand what approach is appropriate for them.

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Serena Williams’ reminder also connects with a wider effort within her family to raise awareness about women’s health. Her elder sister, Venus Williams, recently lent her voice to a breast cancer prevention campaign that focuses on lifestyle choices and their potential role in reducing cancer risk.

Venus Williams’ Message For Breast Cancer Prevention

On Aug. 31, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit health advocacy organization of 17,000 physicians, announced Venus’ participation in its Let’s Beat Breast Cancer campaign while the US Open was going on. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion appeared in a public service announcement alongside renowned Los Angeles breast cancer surgeon Dr. Kristi Funk.

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The campaign encourages women to learn about factors associated with breast cancer risk, including diet, physical activity, alcohol consumption, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Venus delivered a message of prevention in the announcement, saying, “Beat breast cancer before it even comes for you.”

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She also discussed her own approach to managing an autoimmune disease through diet.

“I’m managing my own autoimmune disease by eating plants,” Venus said. “You can get more than enough protein from tofu, beans, and plants.”

The campaign features Dr. Funk’s explanation of how lifestyle factors may help reduce breast cancer risk and the risk of recurrence. It aims to make prevention information more accessible to women, including those who may not have discussed nutrition and cancer risk with their healthcare providers. A 2025 Physicians Committee and Morning Consult survey cited in the announcement found that only 19% of women said a healthcare provider had discussed nutrition’s role in breast cancer risk with them.

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The sisters are approaching the issue from different angles. Serena’s latest message focuses on personal screening experience, breast density, and the importance of regular checkups. Venus’s campaign highlights lifestyle factors that may influence breast cancer risk. Both messages encourage women to pay closer attention to their health, although lifestyle changes do not replace recommended screening or guarantee prevention.

Serena’s closing words say it plainly: women should know their bodies, seek medical guidance, and stay up to date with their screenings. It is a message Serena hopes will continue to resonate long after Breast Cancer Awareness Month has passed.